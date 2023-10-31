Apple Scary Fast launch event: New M3 Pro, M3 Max, M3 Ultra super-fast processors launched

Apple Event October 2023: Apple Inc. celebrating eve of Halloween with a spooky-themed "Scary Fast" product launch event. This year, the tech giant chose an online-only format instead of the traditional in-person gathering at its Cupertino, California headquarters. Apple unveiled its latest processors, the M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra, which promise superior performance compared to their predecessors, the M2 Pro, M2 Max, and M2 Ultra chips. These cutting-edge processors are crafted using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s state-of-the-art 3nm technology. Let's explore what Apple has in store for consumers this time.

Apple Event October 2023: Apple Inc., in its live event today, really got into the Halloween spirit with a spooky-themed "Scary Fast" product launch event. This year, the tech giant chose an online-only format instead of the traditional in-person gathering at its Cupertino, California headquarters. Apple has launched its latest processors, the M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra, which promise a much superior performance compared to their predecessors, the M2 Pro, M2 Max, and M2 Ultra chips. These processors are crafted using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s state-of-the-art 3nm technology. Let's explore what Apple has in store for consumers this time.

Also, Catch all the Apple Scary Fast launch event Live Updates here.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Apple's latest innovation promises to deliver a "monstrous" surge in performance compared to the M1 chips that still power some of its machines, while astonishingly consuming only half the power. This remarkable feat is expected to revolutionise the performance of portable devices like the MacBook Air. Each chip boasts a range of advanced features, including local memory and dynamic caching.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

M3 chip Features

Enter the M3, the world's first consumer-grade 3 nm processor, a significant leap ahead of the 5nm Apple M2. This breakthrough enables Apple to cram 25% more transistors onto the System on a Chip (SoC), increasing the transistor count to 25 billion from 20 billion.

The M3's GPU is a pioneer, incorporating hardware-accelerated ray tracing, mesh shading, and a groundbreaking feature known as Dynamic Caching, which optimises memory allocation for enhanced efficiency.

Apple's next-gen GPU introduces mesh shading and ray tracing for the first time, paving the way for realistic lighting and shadows on Macs. This promises a whole new level of graphics performance for Macs equipped with M3 chips, raising hopes of gaming MacBooks becoming a reality.

Remarkably, the M3 manages to match the CPU performance of the M1 while utilising only half the power, an attribute reminiscent of the M1's acclaimed battery efficiency. The M3 chip delivers "unbelievable performance for our most popular devices" and is 65% faster than its predecessor.

The M3 chip lineup is impressive. Like its predecessors, the base M3 sports an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. The M3 Pro takes things up a notch with a 12-core CPU and an 18-core GPU, while the M3 Max boasts a robust 16-core CPU and an impressive 40-core GPU, outperforming the M2 Max that is capped at 38 cores.

Thanks to the efficiency of the 3-nanometer process, these chips deliver across-the-board improvements over the original M1 chip. The M3 Max goes a step further, supporting up to 128GB of unified memory, whereas the M3 maxes out at 24GB, matching the capacity of the M2.

Apple's latest offering signifies an astonishing 80% increase in performance compared to the M1 Max, making the M3 chips the most powerful chips ever designed for personal computers, according to Apple.