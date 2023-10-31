Icon
Home Laptops PC News Apple Scary Fast launch event: New M3 Pro, M3 Max, M3 Ultra super-fast processors launched

Apple Scary Fast launch event: New M3 Pro, M3 Max, M3 Ultra super-fast processors launched

Apple introduces super-fast M3 processors in its "Scary Fast" event, featuring M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra chips.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 06:47 IST
Icon
Apple's 'Scary Fast' October 30 Event: What to expect
Apple
1/7 Apple Inc. is set to kick off its final product unveiling of the year, and it's taking place on Halloween eve, October 30, at 5 p.m. California time (5:30 a.m IST). This event, known as "Scary Fast," is a deviation from the usual in-person gatherings at Cupertino. Instead, it will be an online-only affair, raising anticipation for what Apple has in store. (@Apple)
Apple
2/7 What to Expect at the Event: Apple has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the event, but reports from Bloomberg suggest we can anticipate fresh MacBook Pro laptops and iMac desktops. While the design might not see radical changes, the highlight is the introduction of Apple's first M3 3-nanometer processors, a significant upgrade from the previous M2 chips. (Unsplash)
Apple
3/7 The introduction of these new models comes at a crucial juncture for Apple. With the personal computing market rebounding after the pandemic, Apple faces competition from companies like Nvidia and Qualcomm, who are venturing into the PC market. Apple hopes these new products will drive a resurgence in sales, as it has experienced a few quarters of declining revenue. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/7 Although the Mac is no longer at the core of Apple's business, it remains a key revenue generator, contributing about 10 percent of annual sales. Wall Street estimates predict Mac sales to reach just under $8.1 billion in the holiday quarter, an improvement from the previous year, but not as robust as the pre-pandemic period. (AFP)
Apple
5/7 MacBook Pro Upgrades: The MacBook Pro lineup will see updates with high-end models codenamed J514 and J516. These machines will retain a similar look to their predecessors but are expected to feature faster M3 Pro and M3 Max processors. These processors come in various configurations with more CPU and graphics cores, promising improved performance and gaming capabilities. (Unsplash)
Apple
6/7 The Revamped iMac: The iMac lineup is also getting a refresh for the first time in over 900 days. Similar to the MacBook Pros, the design will remain largely unchanged, but internal enhancements and a redesigned stand are expected. These new iMacs, codenamed J433 and J434, will feature the M3 chip and offer different graphics configurations. (Apple)
Apple
7/7 While the event will showcase MacBook Pros and iMacs, a low-end MacBook Pro with the M3 chip won't be unveiled yet. Also, new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M3 chips, codenamed J613 and J615, are in development and scheduled for release in the first half of 2024. As for updated iPads, Apple plans to debut them in the spring. Meanwhile, AirPods will receive updates in the coming years, with new models and headphones on the horizon. (AFP)
Apple
icon View all Images
Apple unveils super-fast M3 processors at 'Scary Fast' 2023 launch event. (Apple)

Apple Event October 2023: Apple Inc. celebrating eve of Halloween with a spooky-themed "Scary Fast" product launch event. This year, the tech giant chose an online-only format instead of the traditional in-person gathering at its Cupertino, California headquarters. Apple unveiled its latest processors, the M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra, which promise superior performance compared to their predecessors, the M2 Pro, M2 Max, and M2 Ultra chips. These cutting-edge processors are crafted using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s state-of-the-art 3nm technology. Let's explore what Apple has in store for consumers this time.

Apple Event October 2023: Apple Inc., in its live event today, really got into the Halloween spirit with a spooky-themed "Scary Fast" product launch event. This year, the tech giant chose an online-only format instead of the traditional in-person gathering at its Cupertino, California headquarters. Apple has launched its latest processors, the M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra, which promise a much superior performance compared to their predecessors, the M2 Pro, M2 Max, and M2 Ultra chips. These processors are crafted using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s state-of-the-art 3nm technology. Let's explore what Apple has in store for consumers this time.

Also, Catch all the Apple Scary Fast launch event Live Updates here.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Apple's latest innovation promises to deliver a "monstrous" surge in performance compared to the M1 chips that still power some of its machines, while astonishingly consuming only half the power. This remarkable feat is expected to revolutionise the performance of portable devices like the MacBook Air. Each chip boasts a range of advanced features, including local memory and dynamic caching.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

M3 chip Features

Enter the M3, the world's first consumer-grade 3 nm processor, a significant leap ahead of the 5nm Apple M2. This breakthrough enables Apple to cram 25% more transistors onto the System on a Chip (SoC), increasing the transistor count to 25 billion from 20 billion.

The M3's GPU is a pioneer, incorporating hardware-accelerated ray tracing, mesh shading, and a groundbreaking feature known as Dynamic Caching, which optimises memory allocation for enhanced efficiency.

Apple's next-gen GPU introduces mesh shading and ray tracing for the first time, paving the way for realistic lighting and shadows on Macs. This promises a whole new level of graphics performance for Macs equipped with M3 chips, raising hopes of gaming MacBooks becoming a reality.

Remarkably, the M3 manages to match the CPU performance of the M1 while utilising only half the power, an attribute reminiscent of the M1's acclaimed battery efficiency. The M3 chip delivers "unbelievable performance for our most popular devices" and is 65% faster than its predecessor.

The M3 chip lineup is impressive. Like its predecessors, the base M3 sports an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. The M3 Pro takes things up a notch with a 12-core CPU and an 18-core GPU, while the M3 Max boasts a robust 16-core CPU and an impressive 40-core GPU, outperforming the M2 Max that is capped at 38 cores.

Thanks to the efficiency of the 3-nanometer process, these chips deliver across-the-board improvements over the original M1 chip. The M3 Max goes a step further, supporting up to 128GB of unified memory, whereas the M3 maxes out at 24GB, matching the capacity of the M2.

Apple's latest offering signifies an astonishing 80% increase in performance compared to the M1 Max, making the M3 chips the most powerful chips ever designed for personal computers, according to Apple.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 05:44 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon