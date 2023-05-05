ASUS announces Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, Vivobook Pro 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 15 OLED and more

ASUS has introduced its latest Creator Series laptops with the launch of Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED. It has also expanded its VivoBook family with the new Vivobook Pro 16 OLED (K6602) and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502), along with the Vivobook 14X/14X OLED (K3405) and Vivobook 16X (K3605) laptops.

These devices are targetting the content creator community - vloggers, and 3D graphic designers. The laptops pack the latest 13th Gen Intel processors along with ample RAM and storage to enhance performance.

The pricing of the new Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED starts from Rs. 199,990, the Vivobook Pro 15/16 OLED Lineup from Rs. 122,990, and the Vivobook 14X OLED lineup from Rs. 79,990 onwards, Vivobook 14X at Rs. 72,990 onwards, Vivobook 16X at Rs. 68,990. The TUF Gaming lineup TUF F15 & F17 starts at Rs. 62,990 onwards.

They will be available online and offline.

On the launch of the creator series, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, "These laptops are designed to meet the growing requirement of creators, designers, vloggers, and artists. These laptops sport innovative designs and come with creator-focused technologies to offer powerful performance and a seamless user experience. "

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

The list of upgrades starts with the new AAS Ultra mechanism, which opens the chassis to allow for significantly higher airflow and cooling while also raising the ScreenPad Plus secondary screen to make the viewing experience more seamless and immersive.

Specifications include up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, 32GB of memory. The ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED manages to be extremely portable: a 17.9mm chassis and 1.75kg weight. The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED also offers display of 14.5” 2.8K OLED with 120Hz, high brightness. The ScreenPad Plus comes with a bigger and sharper 12.7” 120Hz touchscreen with 100% DCI-P3 color. Along with the resolution, the ScreenPad Plus matches the primary screen in other aspects as well: 100% DCI-P3 colour, 120Hz refresh rate and 500nits of peak brightness.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 OLED 2023 (K6602)

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 OLED is a 16” 3.2K (3200 x 2000) 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display laptop that can produce precise details that are accurate, with 100% DCI-P3, Pantone validated colours and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. With a peak brightness of 600 nits and VESA's Display HDR TrueBlack 600 certification, your visuals will always look vivid with HDR performance. The 16:10 display panel size maximises the chassis of the device for an immersive visual experience. Its 180° ErgoLift hinge is perfect for collaborating around the table.

On the lines of performance, the VivoBook Pro 16 OLED is powered by the latest 13th Gen. Intel Core processors, up to an i9-13900H (14 cores, up to 5.4GHz). The requirement of a graphics card is met by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB GDDR6 RAM with Studio drivers, which will enhance the experience of any creator. Its 16GB DDR5 RAM (4800MHz) which is upgradable to 24GB and storage up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (3500MB/s) comes with the addition of 2 PCIe Gen 4 x4 slots for expansion.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 is a 15.6” laptop that supports a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2 ms response time, up to 600-nit peak brightness, and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness, aimed at providing creators with a brighter and more detailed viewing experience. Besides an ultrawide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3 and HDR content support, the display is also certified VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black and PANTONE Validated, assuring accurate color and high dynamic contrast reproduction. The Precision Touchpad (PTP) technology supports up to four finger smart gestures.

This laptop can be customised with processor and storage options up to Intel Core i9-13900H and 32 GB 4800 MHz DDR5 (1x SO-DIMM slot + onboard) and 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD with dual M.2 Slot. The device is equipped with 70 WH battery, WiFi 6E (802.11ax), plus Bluetooth 5.2, with ports ranging from Thunderbolt™ 4, a full-function USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a full-sized HDMI 2.1(TMDS only), SD card reader (UHS-II), 3.5 mm Audio combo jack and a RJ-45 gigabit lan port. The VivoBook Pro 15 OLED comes in Quiet Blue and Cool Silver color finish.

ASUS Vivobook 14X/14X OLED (K3405) and 16X (K3605) series

The ASUS Vivobook 14X/14X OLED and 16X feature a 14-inch or 16-inch display respectively, both with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 0.2ms response time on OLED variant, with 2.8K (2880x1800) resolution at a 90 Hz refresh rate for the Vivobook 14X, and WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution at a 120-Hz refresh rate for the Vivobook 16X. This provides users with a smoother visual experience. The Vivobook 14X OLED has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, up to 600-nit peak brightness, and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness, providing creators with a brighter and more detailed viewing experience.

Powered by the latest Intel 13th Gen processors, with options up to a Core i9-13900H (6 P cores and 8 E cores, up to 5.4GHz) with 45W TDP & Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Both the 14X and 16X can get storage of up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, WiFi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2 and an HD webcam with physical shutter and 3DNR technology. The battery for the 14X is 63 WH while 50 WH for the 16X. Both laptops are available in Indie Black and Cool Silver color.

TUF Gaming F15 (FX506) and F17(FX706) series

TUF Gaming lineup offer feature-packed Windows 11 Home gaming laptop with the power to carry you to victory. The new GeForce RTX 2050 GPU delivers fluid gameplay on up to a 144Hz display, while the potent Intel Core i5-11400H CPU is bolstered by improved cooling that amps CPU performance and keeps acoustics stealthy. A long-lasting 48Wh battery coupled with TUF's military-grade durability keeps you on your best game anywhere.