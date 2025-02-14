Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News ASUS unveils new range of Vivobook, Zenbook, and Gaming V16 laptops in India- All details

ASUS unveils new range of Vivobook, Zenbook, and Gaming V16 laptops in India- All details

ASUS has launched a new range of Vivobook, Zenbook, and Gaming V16 laptops in India, offering various models with advanced features. Check their features, availability and price.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Feb 14 2025
ASUS has launched its new Vivobook, Zenbook, and Gaming V16 laptop lineups in India with diverse features and pricing. ( ASUS)

ASUS has launched a new lineup of laptops in India, including models from the Vivobook and Zenbook series, along with the Gaming V16. These laptops are available for purchase starting today through both online and offline platforms. Prices start at Rs. 75,990 for the Vivobook 16 (X1607CA) and Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) models and can reach up to Rs.. 2,39,990 for the Zenbook Duo (UX8406CA).

Vivobook and Gaming V16 Series

The new lineup includes various models designed for different user needs. The Vivobook 14 Flip stands out as a 2-in-1 laptop powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor. It features a 14-inch touchscreen OLED display with FHD resolution and offers military-grade durability, priced at Rs. 96,990.

Also read: Windows 11 brings enhanced privacy for Incognito mode on Chrome- All details

The Gaming V16 targets gaming enthusiasts with its up to Intel Core i7 240H processor and GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. The 16-inch laptop supports a 144Hz refresh rate display and offers 16 GB of RAM, expandable to 32 GB. This model is available for Rs. 84,990.

ASUS  Zenbook 14

For those looking for a thinner and lighter option, the Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA) is the slimmest in the series at just 1.28 kg. This laptop runs on an Intel Core Ultra 9-285H processor with Intel Arc Graphics and AI Boost NPU. It features a 3K resolution screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, priced at Rs. 1,12,990. The Zenbook 14 includes 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.

Also read: Apple expected to launch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with M5 chip soon: Here's what to expect

Additionally, the 2025 edition of the Vivobook comes in 14-inch and 16-inch models, both with WUXGA resolution screens and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage, these models are priced at Rs. 75,990.

The Vivobook S14, priced at Rs. 99,990, features a 14-inch OLED screen with VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification. It weighs 1.3 kg and is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor, with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Also read: Windows 10 users, Microsoft will stop supporting Office apps this year—What you need to do

Finally, the Zenbook Duo (UX8406CA) is the premium option in the lineup, equipped with dual screens. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9-285H processor, it comes with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. This model is priced at Rs. 2,39,990.

