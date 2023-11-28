Icon
ASUS unveils next-gen ExpertBook series with 13th Gen Intel Core processor

ASUS introduces a cutting-edge lineup of ExpertBook laptops, featuring the B9 OLED, B56 OLED, and B54 models, all powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 19:06 IST
Empower yourself with the ASUS ExpertBook series. The company says this is "where cutting-edge technology meets sustainability". The B9 OLED, B56 OLED, and B54 laptops redefine productivity on the go with premium features, lightweight design, and a focus on a greener future. (representative image) (unsplash)

ASUS has unveiled its latest ExpertBook series, featuring the B9, B56 OLED, and B54 laptops powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The devices are designed to optimize productivity and deliver a seamless experience for professionals on the go. The B9 OLED, weighing only 990g, boasts a premium magnesium-lithium alloy build for durability, a 13th Gen Intel Core vPro processor, dual-fan cooling, up to 64 GB Dual Channel RAM, Iris Xe Graphics Active, and a 16:10 OLED display with AI-powered two-way noise cancellation.

The B5602CVA offers a 16-inch 4K OLED display with HDR support, up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 P-series vPro processors, optional Intel Arc A350M GPU, upgradable Dual Channel DDR5 RAM, and enterprise-grade security features. It combines serious performance with a sleek, lightweight magnesium-aluminium construction, weighing 1.4kg.

The B5402C and B5402F models provide ultraportable versatility, with options for a minimalist clamshell chassis or a flip touchscreen with a garaged stylus. Both feature up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors, fast DDR5 upgradable RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, dual 2TB SSD support with RAID options, and enterprise-grade security measures. The laptops prioritize connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 ports, triple 4K display output, and fast-charging support.

Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “Our latest ExpertBook series powered by Intel 13th Gen Intel Core vPro processors and cutting edge advanced technology in display, thermals and audio provide a perfect blend of performance, security, durability and style. We've designed them to be incredibly thin and light, making them the ideal choice for on-the-go professionals.”

He added, "With enterprise-grade security and all-day battery life, these laptops are designed to meet the needs of modern users. We're excited to bring this innovative technology to empower business leaders and their organisations, enabling them to operate at their full potential and achieve their Vision.”

According to Asus, all ExpertBook laptops focus on sustainability, using up to 90% post-industrial recycled materials. They also emphasize enterprise-grade security, ensuring the protection of confidential data.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 19:06 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon