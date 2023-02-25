Best deal! Apple MacBook Air 2020 price cut is MASSIVE; Get it for just 70490

Are you looking for a stylish and high-performance laptop that won't break the pool of your savings? Look no further than the Apple MacBook Air 2020, which is currently available at a significant discount. Whether you need a reliable device for work, entertainment, or both, the MacBook Air is one of the best options for you. With a huge price cut, now it is the perfect time to invest in the MacBook Air. With its sleek design, impressive performance, and affordable price, it's a deal that's hard to resist! So, without any delay, find out how much you can save on the Apple MacBook Air 2020 today.

MacBook Air 2020 Price Cut

If you purchase from Amazon, you can avail of a flat 13 percent discount that amounts to a savings of Rs. 12910 from the retail price of Rs. 99900 for the Apple MacBook Air. The discounted price is Rs. 86990. Additionally, you can save even more with bank offers. Certain credit cards will provide an instant discount of Rs. 1500.

Moreover, Amazon is offering an exchange deal for the MacBook Air, with potential savings of up to Rs. 15000 on the total price. This offer applies to the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, reducing the price to Rs. 70490. This is a significant discount, but it is important to note that it is subject to terms and conditions and depends on the condition of the device you intend to trade-in.

MacBook Air 2020: Should you buy it in 2023?

The 2020 MacBook Air boasts a 13.3-inch IPS LED display that delivers an impressive resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 400 nits of brightness. It runs on an Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, comprising 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Additionally, it is equipped with a 49.9 Watt battery that provides up to 15 hours of wireless web or up to 18 hours of movie playback on the Apple TV app. The MacBook Air also supports 30W USB-C charging.

Other noteworthy features include a Backlit Magic Keyboard with an Ambient light sensor, Touch ID sensor, and 720p FaceTime HD camera for video calls.

Is the price justifiable for the features offered? The performance is superb, but you don't want to buy the best for mundane tasks.