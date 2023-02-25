    Trending News

    Best deal! Apple MacBook Air 2020 price cut is MASSIVE; Get it for just 70490

    Best deal! Apple MacBook Air 2020 price cut is MASSIVE; Get it for just 70490

    Looking for a premium laptop at a low price? Check this Apple MacBook Air 2020 price cut out.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 25 2023, 17:10 IST
    Apple MacBook Air M2 256GB First Glance: New everything
    Apple MacBook Air M2
    1/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 brings a new minimalist design from the 14-inch MacBook Pro. The sides are now thicker and have rounded edges, while the Apple logo grows bigger on the lid. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 gets a new 13.6-inch LCD display with slim bezels and a new notch for holding the 1080p webcam. The display is brighter than the M1 MacBook Air display. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 also gets a new keyboard with larger keycaps, even for the Fn keys. The Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the Sleep Key is still present. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple MacBook Air M2
    4/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 comes with macOS Monterey out of the box. However, it will get macOS Ventura update later in the year with the new features such as Stage Manager, Spotlight Search, and more. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 Apple promises up to 18 hours of battery life on the MacBook Air M2, which is the same as the MacBook Air M1. The 256GB variant gets you the 30W adapter whereas the 512GB variant gets you the 36W dual port charger. It also supports the 67W fast charger that does 0-50 percent in 30 minutes. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 Other than the MagSafe port for charging, you get two USB-C ports with support Thunderbolt 3, USB-4 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 speed formats. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple MacBook Air
    View all Images
    Don't pay Rs. 99900! Get Apple MacBook Air for just Rs. 70490. (Unsplash)

    Are you looking for a stylish and high-performance laptop that won't break the pool of your savings? Look no further than the Apple MacBook Air 2020, which is currently available at a significant discount. Whether you need a reliable device for work, entertainment, or both, the MacBook Air is one of the best options for you. With a huge price cut, now it is the perfect time to invest in the MacBook Air. With its sleek design, impressive performance, and affordable price, it's a deal that's hard to resist! So, without any delay, find out how much you can save on the Apple MacBook Air 2020 today.

    MacBook Air 2020 Price Cut

    If you purchase from Amazon, you can avail of a flat 13 percent discount that amounts to a savings of Rs. 12910 from the retail price of Rs. 99900 for the Apple MacBook Air. The discounted price is Rs. 86990. Additionally, you can save even more with bank offers. Certain credit cards will provide an instant discount of Rs. 1500.

    Moreover, Amazon is offering an exchange deal for the MacBook Air, with potential savings of up to Rs. 15000 on the total price. This offer applies to the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, reducing the price to Rs. 70490. This is a significant discount, but it is important to note that it is subject to terms and conditions and depends on the condition of the device you intend to trade-in.

    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    MacBook Air 2020: Should you buy it in 2023?

    The 2020 MacBook Air boasts a 13.3-inch IPS LED display that delivers an impressive resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 400 nits of brightness. It runs on an Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, comprising 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Additionally, it is equipped with a 49.9 Watt battery that provides up to 15 hours of wireless web or up to 18 hours of movie playback on the Apple TV app. The MacBook Air also supports 30W USB-C charging.

    Other noteworthy features include a Backlit Magic Keyboard with an Ambient light sensor, Touch ID sensor, and 720p FaceTime HD camera for video calls.

    Is the price justifiable for the features offered? The performance is superb, but you don't want to buy the best for mundane tasks.

    First Published Date: 25 Feb, 16:35 IST
