Cyber Monday: Save $250 on Apple MacBook Air 15-inch laptop

Cyber Monday is finally arriving tomorrow with a lot of discounts and offers. The best deals you can get during the Cyber Monday sale are on Apple products. If you were eyeing an Apple MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with the M2 chip, then now is the time. Currently, Best Buy is offering an amazing discount on this premium Laptop. Let's check out the details of this exciting deal:

Cyber Monday discount on Apple MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop

The Apple MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with the M2 chip, 8GB Memory, and 256GB SSD is available as a Cyber Monday deal on Best Buy for $1049, down from its original price of $1299 saving you $250. Additionally, you can enjoy 10 percent back in rewards on the first day of purchases if you're a new My Best Buy Credit Card member. If you can pay the whole amount in one go, there is a no-interest option available if paid in full within 24 months on storewide purchases of $699 and up, valid through December 25, 2025. However, interest will apply if the balance isn't cleared within the specified time frame. The suggested monthly payment is $43.71, and completing the 24 suggested payments within the promotion period would fully cover the $1,049 purchase price.

Features of Apple MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop

The 15-inch MacBook Air boasts a thin profile and a captivating Liquid Retina display. It is powered by the supercharged M2 chip with up to 18 hours of battery life. The M2 chip features an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, enabling it to power through complex tasks. It is supported by a 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning functions. It is equipped with up to 24GB of unified memory. You can achieve up to 20 percent faster application of image filters and effects and up to 40 percent faster editing of complex video timelines. It comes with a fanless design that ensures silent operation, while the 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits brightness and P3 wide color delivers vibrant images and incredible detail. It features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a three-microphone array focusing on your voice, along with an exceptional listening experience with the six-speaker sound system featuring Spatial Audio. The MacBook Air provides versatile connectivity with MagSafe 3, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack, complemented by a backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID for secure unlock and payments.

