Google and HP join hands to produce affordable Chromebooks in India to boost digital education

In a significant move aimed at bolstering digital education in India, Google, the tech giant, announced an exciting partnership with HP during its 9th edition of Google for India event today. The primary focus of the event was to enhance user experiences and strengthen partnerships within the country.

The joint venture will see the production of affordable HP Chromebooks right here in India, powered by Google's ChromeOS operating system. These laptops are poised to be more budget-friendly than their Windows and macOS counterparts, making them an attractive option for a wide range of users.

HP's Commitment to India's Technology Sector

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director of Personal Systems at HP India, expressed the significance of this partnership for the Indian market earlier this month. He stated, "Manufacturing Chromebook laptops in India will allow Indian students to gain easy access to affordable PCs. Through our manufacturing operations, we continue to support the Make in India initiative of the government".

This move aligns with HP's participation in the government's ₹17,000 crore production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware, demonstrating their commitment to the growth of the Indian technology sector.

Bani Dhawan, Google's Head of Education for South Asia, highlighted the importance of local Chromebook production, stating, "The local production of Chromebooks with HP marks an important step in our efforts to continue supporting the digital transformation of education in India."

Chromebooks, with Google's ChromeOS, offer a cost-effective alternative to notebooks with proprietary operating systems. These devices have gained popularity in K-12 education, with over 50 million students and teachers benefiting from them worldwide.

A Vision for the Future of Education

The collaboration between Google and HP aims to further this trend by providing affordable, secure, and high-quality computing devices to education authorities, schools, and institutions. Their joint vision is to support the digital education ecosystem in India and empower more students to enhance their learning.

With this exciting collaboration, Google and HP are poised to make affordable and high-quality Chromebooks more accessible to the Indian market, contributing to the digital transformation of education and the growth of the technology sector in the country.