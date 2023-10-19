Icon
Home Laptops PC News Google and HP join hands to produce affordable Chromebooks in India to boost digital education

Google and HP join hands to produce affordable Chromebooks in India to boost digital education

Google teams up with HP to manufacture affordable Chromebooks in India, advancing digital education with budget-friendly technology for students.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 14:29 IST
Icon
Tired of managing excessive emails? Google just rolled out this new Gmail feature
Google and HP
1/5 Do you also face difficulties while managing your emails on Gmail? It is quite a hectic task to remove a large chunk of unwanted mail from the Android devices. Things are changing for the better now as Google has rolled out its latest update where you can get rid of this problem, but up to an extent.. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Gmail for Android is introducing a new feature – the "Select All" button – which facilitates efficient inbox management. This button will enable users to easily select multiple emails to clean up their inbox. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 While this functionality has long been available on Gmail's web application, it's a significant addition for mobile users. It simplifies the process of selecting multiple emails. This task was previously more difficult on Android devices. (Playstore)
Google and HP
4/5 With the "Select All" button, you will only be allowed to select a maximum of 50 emails at once. This is similar to the limitation present in the web version of Gmail. Despite this limitation, it was a much-needed feature for Android users. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 As per a report by 9T05 Google, users can see "Select All" button in Gmail for Android on version 2023.08.20.561750975 for both Pixel and Galaxy, Android 14 and Android 13. It's worth noting that this change appears to be implemented on a device basis, rather than being tied directly to a traditional app update. The introduction of this feature is a step towards enhancing the mobile Gmail experience, making it more user-friendly and efficient for managing emails.  (Playstore)
Google and HP
icon View all Images
Google and HP join forces to produce affordable Chromebooks in India. (Shaurya/HT Tech)

In a significant move aimed at bolstering digital education in India, Google, the tech giant, announced an exciting partnership with HP during its 9th edition of Google for India event today. The primary focus of the event was to enhance user experiences and strengthen partnerships within the country.

The joint venture will see the production of affordable HP Chromebooks right here in India, powered by Google's ChromeOS operating system. These laptops are poised to be more budget-friendly than their Windows and macOS counterparts, making them an attractive option for a wide range of users.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

HP's Commitment to India's Technology Sector

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director of Personal Systems at HP India, expressed the significance of this partnership for the Indian market earlier this month. He stated, "Manufacturing Chromebook laptops in India will allow Indian students to gain easy access to affordable PCs. Through our manufacturing operations, we continue to support the Make in India initiative of the government".

This move aligns with HP's participation in the government's 17,000 crore production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware, demonstrating their commitment to the growth of the Indian technology sector.

Bani Dhawan, Google's Head of Education for South Asia, highlighted the importance of local Chromebook production, stating, "The local production of Chromebooks with HP marks an important step in our efforts to continue supporting the digital transformation of education in India."

Chromebooks, with Google's ChromeOS, offer a cost-effective alternative to notebooks with proprietary operating systems. These devices have gained popularity in K-12 education, with over 50 million students and teachers benefiting from them worldwide.

A Vision for the Future of Education

The collaboration between Google and HP aims to further this trend by providing affordable, secure, and high-quality computing devices to education authorities, schools, and institutions. Their joint vision is to support the digital education ecosystem in India and empower more students to enhance their learning.

With this exciting collaboration, Google and HP are poised to make affordable and high-quality Chromebooks more accessible to the Indian market, contributing to the digital transformation of education and the growth of the technology sector in the country.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 14:18 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon