HP Pavilion Plus, Pavilion X360, HP 14, 15 laptops launched; check enticing price and specs

HP has launched its latest Pavilion Plus laptops in India, equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core processors, lightweight design for portability, and manual camera shutter door for privacy. Not just this, HP has also introduced its HP 14 and HP 15 laptops with improved performance, design, and security features. Have a look at all the specs, features, and enticing prices of the latest HP laptop range.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 and Pavilion X360 specs and features

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is built for the hybrid lifestyle with its x360 hinge and multi-touch capabilities for mobile productivity and entertainment. It also comes with multiple port options such as full-function USB-C ports, with USB-C power adapter support, HDMI, and a headphone jack. The Pavilion Plus 14 weighs just 1.39 kg.

The HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is equipped with a manual camera shutter door to provide enhanced privacy and security. These laptops feature EyeSafe-certified OLED display with 400 nits brightness, 13th Gen Intel Core processors and DDR5, HP True Vision 5MP Camera with Temporal Noise Reduction and AI noise reduction, manual camera shutter for privacy, and multiple ports.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

The Pavilion range of laptops is available in three colour options, including Natural Silver, Rose Gold, Warm Gold, and Spruce Blue.

New HP 14 and HP 15 notebooks

HP also launched its all-new HP 14 and HP 15 laptops, which offer compact, and easy-to-carry designs. The laptops deliver performance with Intel's latest processors and also offer an optional fingerprint reader providing a faster and more secure way to log-in. New HP 14 weighs 1.4 kg while HP 15 weighs 1.6 kg. These also get a manual shutter door for privacy, Wi-Fi 6 for faster connectivity, and an FHD camera with Temporal Noise Reduction and AI Noise Removal for video and sound quality.

HP laptops' price and availability

The HP Pavilion X360 is available at a starting price of Rs. 57,999, while the HP Pavilion Plus 14 is available at a starting price of Rs. 81,999. On the other hand, the HP 14 is available at a starting price of Rs. 39,999.