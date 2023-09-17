Leaked! Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3: Price, specs, and more

Microsoft is gearing up for its highly anticipated "special event" on September 21 in New York City. It has left the tech world buzzing with excitement. There are various speculations about the launch of new devices, including the Surface Go 4, Surface Laptop Studio 2, and the Surface Laptop Go 3. Recently, there has been speculation about the Surface Laptop Go 3 too. Let's take a look at what these speculations suggest about this upcoming Microsoft product.

Release Date and Specs:

According to a report by TechRadar, rumors point to a September 21 launch at the Microsoft Surface event and a release in September or October 2023. However, there is no official confirmation from Microsoft yet. As for the specifications, a report from Windows Central suggests that Microsoft may introduce some AI capabilities such as enhancing microphone features with Voice Clarity and Voice Focus in the Surface Laptop Go 3.

Reports suggest that the Surface Laptop Go 3 can expect to get an Intel 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 powering things along with 8GB or 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

It is also expected that there can be additional configurations for commercial customers which may include a 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for a price of $1199.

According to the leaks, Microsoft will get rid of the 4GB RAM model on all Surface Laptop Go models. This indicates that the Surface Laptop Go 3 can feature only 8GB or 16GB of RAM. This can lead to a price hike for this product too.

If Surface Laptop Go 3 gets the more efficient 12th-Gen Intel chip powering things, the device is likely to get a longer battery life. The other features including size, dimensions, ports, and weight of the device are speculated to remain the same as the previous model.

Price speculation:

The Surface Laptop Go 3 can be more costly than its previous model. Sources suggest that the price can start at $749. Please keep in mind that these reports are based on speculations and Microsoft is yet to reveal an official statement. It remains to be seen what the Surface Event 2023 may actually roll out.