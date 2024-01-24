Icon
Home Laptops PC News Microsoft Teams introduces an easier way to control webcam, audio on PC; Know how to use it

Microsoft Teams introduces an easier way to control webcam, audio on PC; Know how to use it

Microsoft has announced new ways to control webcam and audio on Microsoft Teams to make it easier and more efficient for users to tweak in any way. Here’s all you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 24 2024, 13:52 IST
Icon
AI boost: 4 ways Copilot in Microsoft Teams improves meetings, hikes productivity
Microsoft Teams
1/5 Microsoft’s AI tool named Copilot has introduced various new features to Microsoft Teams since its launch. Over eight months duration, Copilot features have been beneficial to carrying out several business tasks and it improves the way we conduct meetings on Microsoft Teams. Know the four ways Copilot improves meetings in Teams. (Microsoft )
Microsoft Teams
2/5 To retain the meeting's privacy or confidentiality, Copilot will enable users to keep no transcript of the conversation after the meeting. It means that the meeting admin and organizers will have a "no transcription" option which will allow them to ask Copilot questions during the meeting, however, after the meeting is concluded, the no data interaction with the AI tools will be saved.  (Microsoft)
Microsoft Teams
3/5 Copilot’s compose box writing assistance will enable users to draft messages in chat, meeting chat or channel. Microsoft Teams users can utilize this feature to rewrite the message, adjust the tone to be casual, professional, and confident, or simply modify the message before you send it.  (Microsoft)
Microsoft Teams
4/5 Copilot in Microsoft Teams enables users to keep tabs on what's important in the Chat and channels. The tool simply filters information which will enable users to stay updated without reading through the whole chats. Copilot effortlessly highlights key decisions and open items from the long discussions. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Teams
5/5 Users can also ask  Copilot to highlight key information from a channel post-conversation. Giving simple prompts such as your task list or key discussion points can be asked and then the tool will summarize the information along with citations based on your prompts. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Teams
icon View all Images
Users can access the new features via the Microsoft Teams Public Preview program. (Microsoft)

The sudden demand for online communication platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in the popularity of apps like Zoom, Google Meet, and of course, Microsoft Teams. Now, there is healthy competition to become the number one workspace provider in the market. Bolstering its ambitions to become the best, Microsoft has been rolling out new features to Teams in recent months. Most importantly, it has received the AI benefit too with the inclusion of 365 Copilot. Now, the Redmond-based tech giant has announced new ways to control webcam and audio on Microsoft Teams, aiming to make life easier for users. Know what's new.

Microsoft Teams update

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that it is introducing an easier and more efficient way to control webcam and audio input and output on Teams. Previously, users would have to browse through multiple layers of settings to navigate to the relevant tab, but not anymore. With the latest update, Microsoft Teams Public Preview users can quickly manage audio and video settings during meetings with a single touch from the Meeting toolbar.

How to use it

1. To access these quick settings, click the downward arrow next to the Camera button or the Mic button on the Meeting toolbar during a meeting.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

2. Then, click either the More Video Options link or the More Audio Options link at the bottom of the menu to open the side panel.

3. You can also access those settings by clicking the More Actions button on the Meeting toolbar.

4. Then, select either Audio settings or Video effects and settings.

Who can use these features?

To get access to these features, Microsoft says you need to be a member of the Teams Public Preview or Microsoft 365 Targeted Release. Then, you can use the new Teams client for Windows or macOS and use the quick settings. The features will be rolled out to all Microsoft Teams users in the coming months.

Also read other top stories today:

Fixing Broken AI! RagaAI has secured funding to develop a tool that aims to diagnose and fix flaws in artificial intelligence systems, responding to an increasing emphasis on safety and reliability during the AI boom. Dive in here to find out more.

Big Tech Powers SmallBiz WIth AI Power! The influx of generative artificial intelligence software is transforming small businesses. And it is the Big Tech majors Like Microsoft that are leading the way. Know what Microsoft is doing here.

Health-Tracking Tech Race! Samsung is exploring the development of a non-invasive blood sugar monitor and continuous blood pressure checking, setting its sights on ambitious healthcare goals in a race with Apple. Jump in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jan, 13:30 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon