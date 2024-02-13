 Microsoft’s Sticky Notes to get new features! Fans create social media storm | Laptops-pc News
Microsoft teases new upcoming features for the Sticky Notes app. Know how it has set off a storm of speculation on social media.

Feb 13 2024, 14:02 IST
Microsoft planning to introduce new Sticky Notes features. (Sticky Notes/X)

In recent weeks, Microsoft has been making big announcements for major Windows 11 changes. Recently, it announced new features for the Notepad and the Snipping Tool. Now, the company is teasing new features for the Sticky Notes app where users jot down their thoughts and to-dos which display on the PC's home screen. The Sticky Notes app is appreciated among users due to its simplicity and the new features may result in an even more improved experience. Check what Microsoft is planning for the Windows 11 app.

Sticky Notes' new features

Sticky Notes shared an X post with the announcement of new updates coming to the desktop app soon. The post caption said, “New year! New updates! Stay tuned for some of our biggest announcements yet!” The news highlights a big change to the app which may improve the user's experience. X app users have been speculating about the features in the post's comment section. One user speculated that a web-based app for Sticky Notes could be the new update or the integration AI as Microsoft has been including Copilot with various of its apps.

Sticky Notes is sharing various X posts about their upcoming update, however, it is not revealing or hinting at what might be coming. On various AI claims, the app shared a post saying, “Lots of rumors swirling about our update. Can you guess what it is? Wrong answers only. We'll go first… Sticky Notes AI upgrade.” The enthusiasm among the Sticky Notes app is quite visible as they seem to be quite excited about what Microsoft might be planning for its app.  X users on the post commented, “I'm excited to see what's coming,” while other users wrote, “give us a teaser!!!”

Now it seems like Sticky Notes users will have to wait till the new upgrade or features roll out or the app makes an official announcement just like it teased the new features. Additionally, the timeline for when the new updates will roll out is also unknown, therefore, we just have to wait for these features which are said to be the “biggest announcement yet.”

Beware of the subscription trap! Over half of the consumers surveyed have experienced subscription traps, hidden charges and other dark patterns on purchasing apps or other software through their mobile app stores. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Self-driving cars are powering on! This CEO breaks it all down for the people on the road. Check it all out here

Good news for Apple! Apple led the India tablet PC market in 2023 as well as in the December quarter with a 25 per cent. Samsung was at the second spot with a 23 per cent market share in 2023, market research firm CyberMedia Research said. Read all about it here

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 13:42 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets