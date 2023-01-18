    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Sweet deal! Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is now 23% cheaper; Get it for just $539

    Sweet deal! Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is now 23% cheaper; Get it for just $539

    The affordable Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is now cheaper than ever. Buy it for $539 now. Know how to.
    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Jan 18 2023, 17:34 IST
    Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: In Pics
    Microsoft Surface Laptop Go starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69,990 for the 128GB model. The 256GB variant costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91,990.
    1/9 Microsoft Surface Laptop Go starts at 69,990 for the 128GB model. The 256GB variant costs 91,990. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    2/9 Surface Laptop Go has a 12.4-inch PixelSense touch display with 3:2 aspect ratio and 1536x1024 pixels resolution. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    3/9 It is powered by Intel 10th-gen Core i5 processor along with 4GB or 8GB RAM and Intel UHD graphics. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    4/9 You get 64GB eMMC drive in addition to 128GB or 256GB SSD space.
    5/9 It has a USB Type-C, USB Type-A port, Surface Connect port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The charging port is on the right side. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    6/9 There's a 720p HD f/2.0  camera with dual far-field mics and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    7/9 There is also a fingerprint sensor on the power button for easy unlock. Unfortunately, there is no keyboard backlight support. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    8/9 Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is claimed to deliver up to 13 hours of work time on typical usage. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    9/9 It is only available in Platinum colour and weighs 1.1kgs. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
    This is how you can get a 23% discount on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2. (Microsoft)

    In June 2022, Microsoft launched Surface Laptop Go 2, the successor to the Surface Laptop Go. The company placed it as a mid-range laptop which could be used as an everyday computer. Equipped with Intel 11th-generation core i5, the laptop provides enough power to take on most day-to-day tasks. And now, the laptop gets a massive 23% discount that makes it even more desirable. If you were looking to upgrade your old laptop, then you need to take note of this deal. Amazon is now offering the $700 laptop for just $539. Check the details below.

    Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 deal on Amazon

    The deal is available on the Amazon US website, so if you are a resident of the country, you can immediately take advantage of this discount. Usually discounts on electronic gadgets come only around Black Friday or Cyber Monday but this time, you get an awesome deal right at the beginning of the year. Under this deal, the 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, which has a retail price of $700 (Laptop comes at $600 + $99.99 for a 15 month subscription for Microsoft Family 365) gets a flat discount of 23%. This is approximately a discount of $161. And all you have to pay after this is $539 to take the device home. And the best part is that you do not even have to trade-in an older device or buy anything else as a part of a bundle to claim this deal. If you like it, you can visit the Amazon website for more detail.

    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    You can also get the 8GB RAM + 128GB SSD variant of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 for a good offer. Right now, Amazon is offering a 16% discount on the $600 laptop. With this deal you can save a flat $96 and purchase the Surface Laptop Go 2 for just $504.

    Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 specifications

    The laptop features a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with 10 point multi-touch capability. It is powered by Intel 11th-generation core i5 processor along with Intel Iris Xe graphics card. It also contains a single USB-C port and a USB-A port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Surface Connect port. The laptop is backed by a 41 Whr battery which the company claims can be charged up to 80% in just over an hour.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 18 Jan, 17:33 IST
