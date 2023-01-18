Sweet deal! Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is now 23% cheaper; Get it for just $539

The affordable Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is now cheaper than ever. Buy it for $539 now. Know how to.

In June 2022, Microsoft launched Surface Laptop Go 2, the successor to the Surface Laptop Go. The company placed it as a mid-range laptop which could be used as an everyday computer. Equipped with Intel 11th-generation core i5, the laptop provides enough power to take on most day-to-day tasks. And now, the laptop gets a massive 23% discount that makes it even more desirable. If you were looking to upgrade your old laptop, then you need to take note of this deal. Amazon is now offering the $700 laptop for just $539. Check the details below.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 deal on Amazon

The deal is available on the Amazon US website, so if you are a resident of the country, you can immediately take advantage of this discount. Usually discounts on electronic gadgets come only around Black Friday or Cyber Monday but this time, you get an awesome deal right at the beginning of the year. Under this deal, the 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, which has a retail price of $700 (Laptop comes at $600 + $99.99 for a 15 month subscription for Microsoft Family 365) gets a flat discount of 23%. This is approximately a discount of $161. And all you have to pay after this is $539 to take the device home. And the best part is that you do not even have to trade-in an older device or buy anything else as a part of a bundle to claim this deal. If you like it, you can visit the Amazon website for more detail.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

You can also get the 8GB RAM + 128GB SSD variant of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 for a good offer. Right now, Amazon is offering a 16% discount on the $600 laptop. With this deal you can save a flat $96 and purchase the Surface Laptop Go 2 for just $504.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 specifications

The laptop features a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with 10 point multi-touch capability. It is powered by Intel 11th-generation core i5 processor along with Intel Iris Xe graphics card. It also contains a single USB-C port and a USB-A port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Surface Connect port. The laptop is backed by a 41 Whr battery which the company claims can be charged up to 80% in just over an hour.