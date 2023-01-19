 Lenovo K5 Note 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Lenovo Phones Lenovo K5 Note 64GB

    Lenovo K5 Note 64GB

    Lenovo K5 Note 64GB is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 13,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K5 Note 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K5 Note 64GB now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30266/heroimage/lenovo-k5-note-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30266/images/Design/lenovo-k5-note-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30266/images/Design/lenovo-k5-note-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30266/images/Design/lenovo-k5-note-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30266/images/Design/lenovo-k5-note-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,499
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo K5 Note 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 3500 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • 3500 mAh
    • Up to 364 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 364 Hours(4G)
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • No
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 75.7 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • 152 mm
    • 165 grams
    • Gold, Grey
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 72.31 %
    • 16:9
    • Yes
    General
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 21, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Lenovo
    • K5 Note 64GB
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 4 GB
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6755
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 64 GB
    Lenovo K5 Note 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo K5 Note 64Gb in India?

    Lenovo K5 Note 64Gb price in India at 13,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6755; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo K5 Note 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo K5 Note 64Gb?

    How long does the Lenovo K5 Note 64Gb last?

    What is the Lenovo K5 Note 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo K5 Note 64Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Lenovo K5 Note 64gb