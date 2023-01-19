Lenovo K5 Note 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lenovo K5 Note 64GB Lenovo K5 Note 64GB is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 13,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K5 Note 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K5 Note 64GB now with free delivery.