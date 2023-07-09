 Lenovo Vibe P1 Price in India (09 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lenovo Vibe P1

Lenovo Vibe P1 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.1 GHz, Quad core) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Vibe P1 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Vibe P1 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 09 July 2023
Key Specs
₹15,999
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.1 GHz, Quad core)
13 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
2 GB
Key Specs
₹15,999
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
13 MP
5000 mAh
Lenovo Vibe P1 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 13 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Quick, v2.0
  • No
  • Up to 45 Hours(4G) / Up to 44 Hours(3G) / Up to 49 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 45 Hours(4G) / Up to 44 Hours(3G) / Up to 49 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 600 Hours(3G) / Up to 648 Hours(2G)
  • No
Camera
  • Single
  • No
  • F2.2
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • CMOS image sensor
Design
  • 152.9 mm
  • 75.6 mm
  • 189 grams
  • 9.9 mm
  • Grey, Platinum
Display
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • 401 ppi
  • 71.98 %
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • VIBE UI
  • Vibe P1
  • Lenovo
  • Yes
  • October 27, 2015 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 0.67 W/kg, Body: 0.671 W/kg
  4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
  • 2 GB
  • Adreno 405
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.1 GHz, Quad core)
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Front
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Lenovo Vibe P1 FAQs

What is the price of the Lenovo Vibe P1 in India?

Lenovo Vibe P1 price in India at 15,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo Vibe P1?

How many colors are available in Lenovo Vibe P1?

How long does the Lenovo Vibe P1 last?

What is the Lenovo Vibe P1 Battery Capacity?

Is Lenovo Vibe P1 Waterproof?

View More

    Lenovo Vibe P1