Lg L90 Dual Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

 Lg L90 Dual Price in India, Specs, Reviews, Comparison
LG L90 Dual

LG L90 Dual is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 15,532 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8226 Processor , 2540 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG L90 Dual from HT Tech. Buy LG L90 Dual now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
LGL90Dual_Display_4.7inches(11.94cm)
LGL90Dual_FrontCamera_0.3MP
LGL90Dual_Ram_1GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P20648/heroimage/lg-l90-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LGL90Dual_3
1/4 LGL90Dual_Display_4.7inches(11.94cm)
2/4 LGL90Dual_FrontCamera_0.3MP"
3/4 LGL90Dual_Ram_1GB"
View all Images 4/4 LGL90Dual_3"
Key Specs
₹15,532
8 GB
4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8226
8 MP
0.3 MP
2540 mAh
Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
1 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

LG L90 Dual Price in India

The starting price for the LG L90 Dual in India is Rs. 15,532.  This is the LG L90 Dual base model with 1 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the LG L90 Dual in India is Rs. 15,532.  This is the LG L90 Dual base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

LG L90 Dual

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Lg L90 Dual Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
  • 0.3 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8226
  • 2540 mAh
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Up to 800 Hours(3G) / Up to 827 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • Up to 19 Hours(3G) / Up to 29 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • 2540 mAh
Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • Yes
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • 131.6 mm
  • 66 mm
  • Black, White
  • 9.7 mm
  • 126 grams
Display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v2
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 69.95 %
  • 234 ppi
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
General
  • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
  • March 23, 2014 (Official)
  • LG
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Mini
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Adreno 305
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8226
  • 1 GB
Sensors
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 8 GB
    Lg L90 Dual