Lg Optimus L7 Ii Dual - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

LG Optimus L7 II Dual
(768 MB RAM,4 GB Below Storage) - Black, White
The starting price for the LG Optimus L7 II Dual in India is Rs. 13,999. This is the LG Optimus L7 II Dual base model with 768 MB RAM and 4 GB Below of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.