Lg Optimus L7 Ii Dual - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7 II Dual is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Play MSM8225 Processor , 2460 mAh Battery and 768 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Optimus L7 II Dual from HT Tech. Buy LG Optimus L7 II Dual now with free delivery.
Overview Specs Videos News FAQs
Key Specs
₹13,999
4 GB Below
4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Play MSM8225
8 MP
0.3 MP
2460 mAh
Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
768 MB
LG Optimus L7 II Dual Price in India

The starting price for the LG Optimus L7 II Dual in India is Rs. 13,999.  This is the LG Optimus L7 II Dual base model with 768 MB RAM and 4 GB Below of internal storage.

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

(768 MB RAM,4 GB Below Storage) - Black, White
Lg Optimus L7 Ii Dual Full Specifications

Key Specs Icon
  • 2460 mAh
  • 4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
  • 0.3 MP
  • 8 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Play MSM8225
Battery Icon
  • Up to 800(3G) / Up to 800(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 12.5(3G) / Up to 9.5(2G)
  • 2460 mAh
Camera Icon
  • 1280x720 @ 25
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Single
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting
  • Fixed Focus
Design Icon
  • Black, White
  • 9.7 mm
  • 66.6 mm
  • 122.2 mm
  • 127 grams
Display Icon
  • 217 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • 4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
  • 64.6 %
  • IPS LCD
General Icon
  • March 16, 2013
  • Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
  • LG
Multimedia Icon
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity Icon
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, v3
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 3G Speed: HSPA , EV-DO category Rev.A GPRS: Class 12, 32 - 48 kbps EDGE: Class 12
Performance Icon
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Play MSM8225
  • Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A5
  • Adreno 203
  • 768 MB
Sensors Icon
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Google Play Store, etc.
Storage Icon
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 4 GB Below
Lg Optimus L7 Ii Dual FAQs

What is the price of the Lg Optimus L7 Ii Dual in India? Icon Icon

Lg Optimus L7 Ii Dual price in India at 13,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Play MSM8225; RAM: 768 MB; Battery: 2460 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lg Optimus L7 Ii Dual? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Lg Optimus L7 Ii Dual? Icon Icon

How long does the Lg Optimus L7 Ii Dual last? Icon Icon

What is the Lg Optimus L7 Ii Dual Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Lg Optimus L7 Ii Dual Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Lg Optimus L7 Ii Dual