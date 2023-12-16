 Lg Q7 Plus - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
LG Q7 Plus

LG Q7 Plus is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 20,996 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6750 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Q7 Plus from HT Tech. Buy LG Q7 Plus now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 December 2023
Key Specs
₹20,996
64 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
MediaTek MT6750
16 MP
5 MP
3000 mAh
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
4 GB
See full specifications
LG Q7 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the LG Q7 Plus in India is Rs. 20,996.  This is the LG Q7 Plus base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aurora Black.

LG Q7 Plus

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Aurora Black
Lg Q7 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs Icon
  • MediaTek MT6750
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 3000 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 16 MP
Battery Icon
  • Up to 12 Hours(4G) / Up to 14 Hours(3G) / Up to 25 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 3000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
Camera Icon
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Wide Angle Selfie
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design Icon
  • 8.4 mm
  • 69.3 mm
  • 143.8 mm
  • Aurora Black
  • 145 grams
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
Display Icon
  • 78.34 %
  • 439 ppi
  • 77.3 %
  • Yes
  • IPS LCD
  • 18:9
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General Icon
  • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
  • LG UI
  • February 18, 2019 (Official)
  • LG
Multimedia Icon
  • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity Icon
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance Icon
  • 4 GB
  • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T860 MP2
  • MediaTek MT6750
Sensors Icon
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Rear
  • Yes
Storage Icon
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
LG Q7 Plus Competitors
Icon
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Frosted Green
₹13,999
Check Details
Lg Q7 Plus Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
icon22% OFF
Realme 9 5G SE
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Starry Glow
amazon
₹19,490 ₹24,990
Buy Now
Lg Q7 Plus Realme 9 5g Se
icon33% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Phantom White
icon16% OFF
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Black Dusk
amazon
₹17,999 ₹21,332
Buy Now
Lg Q7 Plus Oneplus Nord Ce 2 Lite 5g

Lg Q7 Plus FAQs

What is the price of the Lg Q7 Plus in India? Icon Icon

Lg Q7 Plus price in India at 11,849 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lg Q7 Plus? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Lg Q7 Plus? Icon Icon

What is the Lg Q7 Plus Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Lg Q7 Plus Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

