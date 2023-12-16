Lg Q7 Plus - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

LG Q7 Plus
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Aurora Black
The starting price for the LG Q7 Plus in India is Rs. 20,996. This is the LG Q7 Plus base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aurora Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.