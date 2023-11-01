Lg V70 Thinq Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

LG V70 ThinQ LG V70 ThinQ is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 65,990 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹65,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

LG V70 ThinQ Price in India The starting price for the LG V70 ThinQ in India is Rs. 65,990. This is the LG V70 ThinQ base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the LG V70 ThinQ in India is Rs. 65,990. This is the LG V70 ThinQ base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. LG V70 ThinQ (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Lg V70 Thinq Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 516 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Launch Date October 26, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand LG

Operating System Android v11 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)

RAM 8 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Fabrication 7 nm

Graphics Adreno 650 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

