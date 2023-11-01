 Lg V70 Thinq Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
LG V70 ThinQ

LG V70 ThinQ is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 65,990 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
LGV70ThinQ_Display_6.8inches(17.27cm)
1/1 LGV70ThinQ_Display_6.8inches(17.27cm)
Key Specs
₹65,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

LG V70 ThinQ Price in India

The starting price for the LG V70 ThinQ in India is Rs. 65,990.  This is the LG V70 ThinQ base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the LG V70 ThinQ in India is Rs. 65,990.  This is the LG V70 ThinQ base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

LG V70 ThinQ

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Lg V70 Thinq Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • No
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Yes
  • 16 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • AMOLED
  • 516 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
General
  • October 26, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • LG
  • Android v11
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
  • 8 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • 7 nm
  • Adreno 650
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • On-screen
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • No
    Icon
    Lg V70 Thinq