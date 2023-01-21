 Lyf C451 Price in India (21, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lyf C451

    Lyf C451 is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,900 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf C451 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf C451 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 21 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,900
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lyf C451 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 12.5 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 240 Hours(2G)
    • 2800 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • No
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 6 x Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 9.8 mm
    • 66.5 mm
    • White
    • 165 grams
    • 139 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 60.25 %
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • Yes
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • August 25, 2017 (Official)
    • C451
    • No
    • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    • Lyf
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Adreno 304
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 8 GB
    Lyf C451 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lyf C451 in India?

    Lyf C451 price in India at 3,750 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf C451?

    How many colors are available in Lyf C451?

    How long does the Lyf C451 last?

    What is the Lyf C451 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lyf C451 Waterproof?

    Lyf C451