Lyf C451 Price in India (21, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lyf C451 Lyf C451 is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,900 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf C451 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf C451 now with free delivery.