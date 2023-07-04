 Lyf Water 7s Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lyf Water 7S

Lyf Water 7S is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2800 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Water 7S from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Water 7S now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹7,999
16 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
5 MP
2800 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
3 GB
Lyf Water 7s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 2800 mAh
  • 13 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • 2800 mAh
  • Up to 6 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 6 Hours(4G)
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 6 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • 7.9 mm
  • 152.1 mm
  • Black, Gold, White
  • 141 grams
  • 76.2 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 71.78 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 401 ppi
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Lyf
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Water 7S
  • January 9, 2017 (Official)
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.0
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Mali-T720 MP1
  • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek MT6753
  • 3 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
  • 16 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Lyf Water 7s FAQs

What is the price of the Lyf Water 7S in India?

Lyf Water 7S price in India at 12,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf Water 7S?

How many colors are available in Lyf Water 7S?

How long does the Lyf Water 7S last?

What is the Lyf Water 7S Battery Capacity?

Is Lyf Water 7S Waterproof?

    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Lyf Water 7s