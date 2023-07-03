 Lyf Wind 2 Price in India (03 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lyf Wind 2

Lyf Wind 2 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,700 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2850 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Wind 2 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Wind 2 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 03 July 2023
LyfWind2_Display_6.0inches(15.24cm)
LyfWind2_Display_6.0inches(15.24cm)
Key Specs
₹9,700
16 GB
6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
8 MP
2 MP
2850 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
2 GB
Key Specs
₹9,700
16 GB
6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
8 MP
2850 mAh
Lyf Wind 2 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 2 MP
  • 2850 mAh
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 9 Hours(4G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 190 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • No
  • 2850 mAh
  • Up to 9 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • No
  • Yes
Design
  • 223 grams
  • 81 mm
  • 157.5 mm
  • 8.5 mm
  • Gold
Display
  • 245 ppi
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 77.61 %
General
  • August 4, 2016 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Wind 2
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Lyf
  • No
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Head: 0.408 W/kg, Body: 0.669 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Micro
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • No
Performance
  • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 2 GB
  • MediaTek MT6735M
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T720 MP2
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 16 GB
  • Yes
Lyf Wind 2 FAQs

What is the price of the Lyf Wind 2 in India?

Lyf Wind 2 price in India at 4,950 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2850 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf Wind 2?

How many colors are available in Lyf Wind 2?

How long does the Lyf Wind 2 last?

What is the Lyf Wind 2 Battery Capacity?

Is Lyf Wind 2 Waterproof?

    Lyf Wind 2