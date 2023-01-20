 Lyf Wind 4 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lyf Wind 4

    Lyf Wind 4

    Lyf Wind 4 is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,800 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Wind 4 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Wind 4 now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Lyf Wind 4 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 28 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 28 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • No
    • No
    • Single
    • 6 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • 8.9 mm
    • 146 grams
    • Black, Blue, Brown
    • 72 mm
    • 144 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 66.32 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • No
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • No
    • Wind 4
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    • May 12, 2016 (Official)
    • Lyf
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 0.870 W/kg, Body: 0.797 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, v4.1
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
    • Adreno 304
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Lyf Wind 4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lyf Wind 4 in India?

    Lyf Wind 4 price in India at 5,749 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf Wind 4?

    How many colors are available in Lyf Wind 4?

    What is the Lyf Wind 4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lyf Wind 4 Waterproof?

    Lyf Wind 4