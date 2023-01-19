Lyf Wind 7s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lyf Wind 7S Lyf Wind 7S is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2250 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Wind 7S from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Wind 7S now with free delivery.