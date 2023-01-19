 Mafe Shine M815 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Mafe Phones Mafe Shine M815

    Mafe Shine M815

    Mafe Shine M815 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 4,399 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Mafe Shine M815 from HT Tech. Buy Mafe Shine M815 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31596/heroimage/122069-v1-mafe-shine-m815-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31596/images/Design/122069-v1-mafe-shine-m815-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31596/images/Design/122069-v1-mafe-shine-m815-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31596/images/Design/122069-v1-mafe-shine-m815-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31596/images/Design/122069-v1-mafe-shine-m815-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,399
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    5 MP
    2 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,399
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Mafe Shine M815 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • No
    Design
    • 11.1 mm
    • Gold, Coffee
    • 73 mm
    • 146.5 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 64.29 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 196 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • TFT
    General
    • No
    • Shine M815
    • July 11, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Mafe
    • No
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mafe Shine M815 FAQs

    What is the price of the Mafe Shine M815 in India?

    Mafe Shine M815 price in India at 4,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Mafe Shine M815?

    How many colors are available in Mafe Shine M815?

    What is the Mafe Shine M815 Battery Capacity?

    Is Mafe Shine M815 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Mafe Shine M815