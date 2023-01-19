 Micromax Canvas 6 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas 6 Pro

    Micromax Canvas 6 Pro is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas 6 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas 6 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    Micromax Canvas 6 Pro Price in India

    Micromax Canvas 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas 6 Pro is Rs.11,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas 6 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Up to 337 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 337 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • No
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • No
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 401 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • Around UI
    • Micromax
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • April 13, 2016 (Official)
    • Canvas 6 Pro
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • PowerVR G6200
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6795
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 10.7 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Micromax Canvas 6 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas 6 Pro in India?

    Micromax Canvas 6 Pro price in India at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6795; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas 6 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas 6 Pro?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas 6 Pro last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas 6 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas 6 Pro Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas 6 Pro