Micromax Canvas 6 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Canvas Turbo A250
Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 (Pristine White)
₹11,999
₹20,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Micromax Canvas 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas 6 Pro is Rs.11,999 on amazon.in.
Micromax Canvas 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas 6 Pro is Rs.11,999 on amazon.in.