 Micromax Canvas Duet 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Duet 2

    Micromax Canvas Duet 2 is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A5 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Duet 2 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Duet 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    4 GB
    5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A5
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    Micromax Canvas Duet 2 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Duet 2 price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Duet 2 is Rs.12,249 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Duet 2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    • 2300 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 4 x Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • White
    • 154.9 mm
    • 76.9 mm
    • 9.9 mm
    • 164 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 64.86 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    • 277 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Micromax
    • Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    • Micromax Canvas Duet II EG111
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 15, 2014 (Official)
    • Canvas Duet 2
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12
    • Yes, v3.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: CDMA 800 MHz 3G Speed: EV-DO category Rev. A
    • Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 MSM8625Q
    • 1 GB
    • Adreno 203
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A5
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Canvas Duet 2