 Micromax Canvas Spark 4g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Spark 4G

    Micromax Canvas Spark 4G

    Micromax Canvas Spark 4G is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Spark 4G from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Spark 4G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29669/heroimage/micromax-canvas-spark-4g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile3/P3914/images/Design/micromax-canvas-spark-4g-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Micromax Canvas Spark 4g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • No
    • No
    • Single
    • Fixed Focus
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • White Champagne,Champagne Gold
    • 10.6 mm
    • 165 grams
    • 72.7 mm
    • 144 mm
    Display
    • 65.68 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 196 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • Micromax
    • November 23, 2016 (Official)
    • Canvas Spark 4G
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6735M
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Canvas Spark 4g FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Spark 4G in India?

    Micromax Canvas Spark 4G price in India at 3,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Spark 4G?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Spark 4G?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Spark 4G Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Spark 4G Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas Spark 4g