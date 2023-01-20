 Micromax Vdeo 1 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Vdeo 1

    Micromax Vdeo 1

    Micromax Vdeo 1 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,440 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Vdeo 1 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Vdeo 1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,440
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1600 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Micromax Vdeo 1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 1600 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 288 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 288 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 15 Hours(2G)
    • 1600 mAh
    • Up to 15 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    Design
    • 120 mm
    • Champagne Gold, Grey Black
    • 63.6 mm
    • 10 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • IPS LCD
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 59.67 %
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • January 18, 2017 (Official)
    • Micromax
    • Vdeo 1
    • No
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • No
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax Vdeo 1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Vdeo 1 in India?

    Micromax Vdeo 1 price in India at 3,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Vdeo 1?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Vdeo 1?

    How long does the Micromax Vdeo 1 last?

    What is the Micromax Vdeo 1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Vdeo 1 Waterproof?

    Micromax Vdeo 1