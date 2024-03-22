 Micromax X1i Flip - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 22 Mar 2024

Micromax X1i Flip

Micromax X1i Flip is a phone, available price is Rs 1,799 in India with 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1200 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax X1i Flip from HT Tech. Buy Micromax X1i Flip now with free delivery.
Black Red
32 MB
Key Specs

RAM

32 MB

Display

2.4 inches

Battery

1200 mAh

Rear Camera

0.08 MP

Micromax X1i Flip Price in India

The starting price for the Micromax X1i Flip in India is Rs. 1,799.  This is the Micromax X1i Flip base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Red.

Micromax X1i Flip

Black, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Micromax Mobiles

Micromax X1i Flip Full Specifications

  • RAM

    32 MB

  • Display

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    0.08 MP

  • Battery

    1200 mAh

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Capacity

    1200 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    0.08 MP Primary Camera

  • Colours

    Black, Red

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Screen Size

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    167 ppi

  • Launch Date

    March 22, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    Micromax

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • Internal Memory

    32 MB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 16 GB
