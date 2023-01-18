 Micromax X388 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax X388

    Micromax X388

    Micromax X388 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,199 in India with 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax X388 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax X388 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34493/heroimage/137061-v1-micromax-x388-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34493/images/Design/137061-v1-micromax-x388-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,199
    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    0.08 MP
    2500 mAh
    Micromax X388 Price in India

    Micromax X388 price in India starts at Rs.1,199. The lowest price of Micromax X388 is Rs.1,399 on amazon.in.

    Micromax X388 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    • 0.08 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    Battery
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 320 x 240 Pixels
    • Single
    • No
    • 0.08 MP Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 50 mm
    • 65 grams
    • 15.5 mm
    • 116 mm
    • Blue
    Display
    • TFT
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    • 116 ppi
    • 17 %
    General
    • X388
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    • December 24, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    • Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AMR, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3, WAV
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Torch Light
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v2.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.08 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    • 100
    • Yes, Limited, 300 entries
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax X388 FAQs

    What is the Micromax X388 Battery Capacity?

    Micromax X388 has a 2500 mAh battery.

    Is Micromax X388 Waterproof?

    Micromax X388