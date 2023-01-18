Micromax X388 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax X388 Blue , Dual Sim
Micromax X388 Blue , Dual Sim
₹1,399
₹1,499
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Micromax X388 price in India starts at Rs.1,199. The lowest price of Micromax X388 is Rs.1,399 on amazon.in.
Micromax X388 price in India starts at Rs.1,199. The lowest price of Micromax X388 is Rs.1,399 on amazon.in.