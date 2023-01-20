 Micromax X421 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax X421

    Micromax X421

    Micromax X421 is a phone, available price is Rs 899 in India with 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax X421 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax X421 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹899
    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    0.08 MP
    1800 mAh
    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax X421 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1800 mAh
    • 0.08 MP
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    Battery
    • 1800 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 320 x 240 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    • 0.08 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • 115 mm
    • Black
    • 49 mm
    • 65 grams
    • 16 mm
    Display
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • TFT
    • 17.5 %
    • 116 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • January 21, 2020 (Official)
    • Micromax
    • X421
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Music Formats: AMR, M4A (Apple lossless), MID, MP3, WAV
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v2.1
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.08 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    • Yes, Limited, 300 entries
    • 100
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax X421