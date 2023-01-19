 Micromax X512 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax X512

    Micromax X512 is a phone, available price is Rs 850 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹850
    32 MB
    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1750 mAh
    Micromax X512 Price in India

    Micromax X512 price in India starts at Rs.850. The lowest price of Micromax X512 is Rs.970 on amazon.in.

    Micromax X512 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    • 1750 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 6.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 220 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 6.5 Hours(2G)
    • 1750 mAh
    • Up to 220 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • 16.5 mm
    • 114.8 mm
    • 48 mm
    • 84 grams
    • Black, Blue
    Display
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    • 17.89 %
    • 116 ppi
    • TFT
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    General
    • Micromax
    • July 20, 2017 (Official)
    • X512
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3, WAV
    • Yes
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 32 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited, 300 entries
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    • 32 MB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax X512 FAQs

    What is the Micromax X512 Battery Capacity?

    Micromax X512 has a 1750 mAh battery.

    Is Micromax X512 Waterproof?

    Micromax X512