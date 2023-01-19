 Mobiistar C1 Lite Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Mobiistar Phones Mobiistar C1 Lite

    Mobiistar C1 Lite

    Mobiistar C1 Lite is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 4,450 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Mobiistar C1 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Mobiistar C1 Lite now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32830/heroimage/128834-v3-mobiistar-c1-lite-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32830/images/Design/128834-v3-mobiistar-c1-lite-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32830/images/Design/128834-v3-mobiistar-c1-lite-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32830/images/Design/128834-v3-mobiistar-c1-lite-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,450
    8 GB
    5.34 inches (13.56 cm)
    Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2700 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,450
    8 GB
    5.34 inches (13.56 cm)
    5 MP
    2700 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Mobiistar C1 Lite Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.34 inches (13.56 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2700 mAh
    Battery
    • 2700 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Black, Gold
    Display
    • Yes
    • 201 ppi
    • 18:9
    • TFT
    • 5.34 inches (13.56 cm)
    • 480 x 960 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 1, 2018 (Official)
    • Mobiistar
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • C1 Lite
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiistar C1 Lite FAQs

    What is the price of the Mobiistar C1 Lite in India?

    Mobiistar C1 Lite price in India at 3,419 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Mobiistar C1 Lite?

    How many colors are available in Mobiistar C1 Lite?

    What is the Mobiistar C1 Lite Battery Capacity?

    Is Mobiistar C1 Lite Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Mobiistar C1 Lite