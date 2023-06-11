Deal of the day! Apple iPhone 14 Pro price drop!

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 11 2023, 17:00 IST
Flipkart is offering a price drop on iPhone 14 Pro
For those who are planning to buy iPhone 14 Pro, it's the best time. Good times have certainly arrived for all the iPhone lovers. Flipkart has dropped the price of iPhone 14 Pro by 7%. Let's know more about the offer.

This device features 4 variants of storage ranging from 128 GB to 1 TB. It is powered by the A16 Bionic chip.It offers 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR display. It has amazing capture details with a 48 MP main camera. With Dynamic Island, iPhone 14 Pro feels a whole different Way. Here is how you can grab the iPhone 14 pro by paying a lot less than its market price of Rs. 129900 for the 128GB storage variant.

iPhone 14 Pro price drop

Flipkart is offering a 7 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Pro bringing its price down to Rs. 119999. Along with the discount, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too to reduce the cost of the phone further.

Other offers

The bank offer that is available is 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Fliplart is also providing exchange offers on mobile phones. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get further up to Rs. 35000 off on the phone.

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 16:59 IST
