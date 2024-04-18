 iPhone 16 Pro to get 4 important camera upgrades: What to expect from Apple's most expensive smartphone in 2024 | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro to get 4 important camera upgrades: What to expect from Apple's most expensive smartphone in 2024

iPhone 16 Pro camera will get a major upgrade in 2024 and Apple is aiming to improve mobile photography with four significant camera features. This is what you can expect from iPhone 16 Pro series camera.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
Updated on: Apr 18 2024, 07:48 IST
iPhone 16 launch: Apple to offer four important camera features in the iPhone 16 Pro series smartphones and users can finally expect to click improved zoom and ultra-wide angle photos. (Representative image: iPhone 15) (Amazon)

Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, anticipating significant upgrades in camera features. Reports suggest several improvements, promising enhanced photography and videography experiences for users.

iPhone 16 Pro to get upgraded Ultra Wide camera

Reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup will feature a significant improvement in its camera capabilities, particularly with the Ultra Wide lens. The new models are expected to sport a 48MP Ultra Wide camera, a substantial upgrade from the current 12MP version found in the iPhone 15 Pro. This enhancement promises better performance in various shooting conditions, notably in low-light environments. With increased resolution, users can expect more detailed images with improved color rendition. Additionally, the higher resolution may offer greater flexibility in editing and post-processing. The enhanced Ultra Wide camera could also lead to significant improvements in spatial video recording, potentially enabling 4K resolution recordings, compared to the current 1080p resolution offered by the iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro camera to get expanded optical zoom

Apple is set to expand the enhanced tetaprism camera design, currently available in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro as well. This advancement will allow both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to offer at least 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom. Moreover, rumours suggest the possibility of the iPhone 16 Pro Max featuring a "periscope ultra-long telephoto combination," potentially enabling even greater optical zoom capabilities. However, this rumour remains unverified by credible sources.

iPhone 16 Pro to come with anti-reflective coating

One common issue faced by iPhone camera users is lens flare when shooting in bright lighting conditions, leading to unwanted artefacts and internal reflections in images.Apple is reportedly addressing this problem by testing a new anti-reflective coating technology called "atomic layer deposition" (ALD) for the iPhone 16 Pro's camera lenses. If implemented, this coating could minimise the effects of internal reflections, resulting in fewer unexpected artefacts, particularly in bright lighting situations.

iPhone 16 Pro to have a upgraded Main Camera

The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature an upgraded Main camera sensor from Sony, designed to enhance low-light performance. Sony's latest stacked sensor technology separates photo diodes and pixel transistors, allowing larger photo diodes to capture more light. This advancement promises better photo quality by capturing more light and reducing noise. However, it's uncertain whether this next-generation sensor will be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro Max or available in both iPhone 16 Pro models, as rumuors provide conflicting information.

As anticipation builds for the release of the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, the spotlight remains on its rumored camera enhancements. From a significant Ultra Wide camera upgrade to expanded optical zoom capabilities and innovative anti-reflective coating technology, users can expect notable improvements in their photography and videography experiences. While uncertainties persist regarding certain features, enthusiasts eagerly await the official unveiling to experience the advancements firsthand.

