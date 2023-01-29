5 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra alternatives: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, more

Looking for an alternative to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? Here are some of the other options- iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Vivo X80 Pro 5G, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most feature rich premium smartphones available in the market. The smartphone not only offers an amazing camera performance, but is also an all-rounder. With its solid package of a reliable and supreme user experience, the device does not disappoint. The design and build quality easily makes the phone one of the best. Powered by Galaxy's first 4nm processor, the smartphone also gets an AMOLED 2x display with 1750 nits peak brightness with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and more. The device also comes with an embedded S pen. However, if you are looking for alternatives, here are some of the other options- iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, more.

1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Apple carries the phone on the strength of its battery life as well as the 'big iPhone experience'. It is paired with an improved camera system as well as modern front design. Equipped with a 6.7 inch super retina XDR display, dynamic island, and much more, the 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is available on Amazon at a discounted rate of Rs. 132999. You can also avail the exchange and bank offer to help reduce the cost of the Galaxy S22 Ultra further.

2. Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G: The phone is a handsome looking smartphone by all means. It is nicely built and offers amazing camera performance and battery life. The device can be purchased from Amazon and Flipkart both. However, it can be noted that the price of the Pixel 7 Pro varies on these websites. On Flipkart, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is available for Rs. 81999. The phone comes with a 6.7 inch display, 4926mAh battery, and more. It is powered by Google Tensor G2 chipset.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G: What makes the phone standout among others is its magically cinematic 7.6 inch foldable main display. It also has a hidden camera. The flawless performance, a set of great cameras, and a beautifully designed One UI experience, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an easy recommendation. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the phone is currently available for Rs. 154999 on Flipkart.

4. Vivo X80 Pro 5G: The phone offers fast, reliable performance with decent battery life and fast charging. It offers great camera features making it a great option for shutterbugs to carry around. Currently available for Rs. 79999 on Flipkart, the phone gets a 6.78 inch display, quad camera setup, 4700mAh battery, and more. You can also opt for exchange and bank offers on the phone.

5. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G: The phone gets a splendid display, a beautiful design, luxurious build, effortless performance, great set of speakers, and superfast charging. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the phone comes equipped with triple rear camera setup. The phone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available for Rs. 55999 on Amazon.