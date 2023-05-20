All charged up! Apple to roll out a massive change in iPhone 15

iPhone 15 series is said to bring some notable upgrades to the table this year – from a new chipset, and 48MP camera on non-Pro iPhones to a new periscope camera on the Pro Max model. Above all these, the biggest upgrade that the entire iPhone 15 series will get is the new charging port! A series of leaks and rumours have almost confirmed that iPhone 15 lineup will get a USB-C port for the first time ever on an iPhone instead of the older lightning port. How will this huge charging port change impact the iPhone 15 series? Know all about what you should expect.

iPhone 15 USB-C charging speed

Several tipsters have suggested that all upcoming iPhones – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and Pro Max – will get the USB-C port. However, only the Pro models will get the Thunderbolt port which will allow iPhone users to have even faster data transfer speeds, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get USB 2.0 speed.

Optimized iPhone 15 USB-C charging

Apple Analyst Kuo also suggests that Apple may enhance the fast-charging capabilities of chargers via its "Made for iPhone" initiative for iPhone 15 models. That means uncertified cables may experience restricted charging and data transfer rates.

Why is Apple ditching lightning port?

This big move seems to be a follow-up to the European Commission's proposal to introduce the USB-C as a common charging port to allow users to charge their devices with the same USB-C charger.

Other Apple products with USB-C port

If Apple does add the USB-C port to iPhone 15 series, then it will be the first iPhone series to do so. However, it is not the first Apple product with a USB-C port! From MacBooks, iMacs, and iPads to the latest Siri Remote for the Apple TV has a USB-C port.

iPhone 15 series at a glance

Apart from this change in charging port, the iPhone 15 series is expected to get some other notable upgrades. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to get a periscope camera sensor. Moreover, Pro and Pro Max will get an upgrade of the A17 Bionic chipset. Not just that, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also expected to feature a 48MP camera instead of the current 12MP.