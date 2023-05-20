All charged up! Apple to roll out a massive change in iPhone 15

iPhone 15 series is tipped to get the USB-C charging port this year. What should you expect? Find out.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 20 2023, 20:07 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
View all Images
What should you expect from the iPhone 15’s USB-C port? (Pexels)

iPhone 15 series is said to bring some notable upgrades to the table this year – from a new chipset, and 48MP camera on non-Pro iPhones to a new periscope camera on the Pro Max model. Above all these, the biggest upgrade that the entire iPhone 15 series will get is the new charging port! A series of leaks and rumours have almost confirmed that iPhone 15 lineup will get a USB-C port for the first time ever on an iPhone instead of the older lightning port. How will this huge charging port change impact the iPhone 15 series? Know all about what you should expect.

iPhone 15 USB-C charging speed

Several tipsters have suggested that all upcoming iPhones – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and Pro Max – will get the USB-C port. However, only the Pro models will get the Thunderbolt port which will allow iPhone users to have even faster data transfer speeds, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get USB 2.0 speed.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Optimized iPhone 15 USB-C charging

Apple Analyst Kuo also suggests that Apple may enhance the fast-charging capabilities of chargers via its "Made for iPhone" initiative for iPhone 15 models. That means uncertified cables may experience restricted charging and data transfer rates.

Why is Apple ditching lightning port?

This big move seems to be a follow-up to the European Commission's proposal to introduce the USB-C as a common charging port to allow users to charge their devices with the same USB-C charger.

Other Apple products with USB-C port

If Apple does add the USB-C port to iPhone 15 series, then it will be the first iPhone series to do so. However, it is not the first Apple product with a USB-C port! From MacBooks, iMacs, and iPads to the latest Siri Remote for the Apple TV has a USB-C port.

iPhone 15 series at a glance

Apart from this change in charging port, the iPhone 15 series is expected to get some other notable upgrades. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to get a periscope camera sensor. Moreover, Pro and Pro Max will get an upgrade of the A17 Bionic chipset. Not just that, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also expected to feature a 48MP camera instead of the current 12MP.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 May, 20:06 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News All charged up! Apple to roll out a massive change in iPhone 15
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets