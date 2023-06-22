Amazing Flipkart deal on iPhone 14 Plus! Check price and offers here

Flipkart is offering a 12% discount on iPhone 14 Plus.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 12:06 IST
iPhone 14 Plus
Flipkart is offering a 12% discount on iPhone 14 Plus (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
Flipkart is offering a 12% discount on iPhone 14 Plus (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

As the new iPhone 15 series launch is getting closer, Flipkart is offering some great deals on Apple iPhones. This iPhone offers some amazing features and functionalities. It comes with 128GB storage with a massive 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR Display. The iPhone 14 Plus is powered by A15 Bionic Chip and a 6 Core Processor. In addition, it comes with a dual-set camera - 12MP + 12MP lenses and a 12MP front camera.

In case you wish to buy iPhone 14 Plus, then Flipkart has some amazing deals for you.

Discount offer on iPhone 14 Plus

According to Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Plus's actual price is Rs. 89,999. However, you can now get a 12% discount on its original price and buy it priced at Rs.78,999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This is not it! You can get additional off on iPhone 14 Plus by availing bank offers and exchange bonuses. Check out how to access these extra benefits.

Bank offers

Flipkart is offering an additional Rs. 4000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions and on On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions. You can also avail of 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Furthermore, you can get Rs. 35000 off in exchange for your old smartphone for iPhone 14 Plus. It sounds like a great deal, doesn't it?

The exchange value for your old smartphone depends on its smartphone model and its working condition. You just need to add your pincode to check if the exchange offer is available in your area and you can easily get a hefty deal by trading in your old smartphone.

These offers and deals give you a great opportunity to upgrade your smartphone and buy the latest iPhone 14 Plus at a very affordable price. You can enjoy the advance features of Apple iOS 16 and and it will soon get updated to iOS 17 too.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 12:04 IST
Home Mobile News Amazing Flipkart deal on iPhone 14 Plus! Check price and offers here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire come to BGMI! Know all about this new collaboration
BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets