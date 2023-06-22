Amazing Flipkart deal on iPhone 14 Plus! Check price and offers here

As the new iPhone 15 series launch is getting closer, Flipkart is offering some great deals on Apple iPhones. This iPhone offers some amazing features and functionalities. It comes with 128GB storage with a massive 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR Display. The iPhone 14 Plus is powered by A15 Bionic Chip and a 6 Core Processor. In addition, it comes with a dual-set camera - 12MP + 12MP lenses and a 12MP front camera.

In case you wish to buy iPhone 14 Plus, then Flipkart has some amazing deals for you.

Discount offer on iPhone 14 Plus

According to Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Plus's actual price is Rs. 89,999. However, you can now get a 12% discount on its original price and buy it priced at Rs.78,999.

This is not it! You can get additional off on iPhone 14 Plus by availing bank offers and exchange bonuses. Check out how to access these extra benefits.

Bank offers

Flipkart is offering an additional Rs. 4000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions and on On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions. You can also avail of 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Furthermore, you can get Rs. 35000 off in exchange for your old smartphone for iPhone 14 Plus. It sounds like a great deal, doesn't it?

The exchange value for your old smartphone depends on its smartphone model and its working condition. You just need to add your pincode to check if the exchange offer is available in your area and you can easily get a hefty deal by trading in your old smartphone.

These offers and deals give you a great opportunity to upgrade your smartphone and buy the latest iPhone 14 Plus at a very affordable price. You can enjoy the advance features of Apple iOS 16 and and it will soon get updated to iOS 17 too.