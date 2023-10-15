Amazing iPhone 14 Plus discount now available on Flipkart; check price and other offers

In a world that's constantly evolving with technology, staying ahead in the smartphone game is a must. If you ever wanted to opt for an iPhone, this is the right time to buy it. Flipkart is offering a great discount on iPhone 14 Plus. Along with the initial discount, there are other offers available too. Read on to know more about the iPhone 14 Plus price cut :

iPhone 14 Plus price cut

Flipkart has slashed the price of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus during the festive season. This premium smartphone is now available at a discounted price of Rs.65999.It is originally priced at Rs.79,900 but you can save 17 percent on this iPhone during the Flipkart sale. But the benefits don't end there. Flipkart is offering bank and exchange offers too. Isn't it a great deal?

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Other offers

Along with the initial discount, Flipkart is also offering bank and exchange offers. If you're an ICICI Bank Credit Card holder, you can enjoy an extra 10 percent off, up to Rs1,000, on orders of Rs.5,000 and above, making this deal even sweeter. If you want to reduce the price further, you can avail the exchange offer. Flipkart is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 41150. In order to check the availability of exchange offers, you can simply enter the PIN code of your area. Please keep in mind that if you want to save big on exchange offers, the condition of your old phone that you are trading in, should be extremely good.

iPhone 14 Plus Specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus boasts a 128 GB storage capacity and comes in a stunning Blue color that's sure to turn heads. With a 1-year warranty for the phone and 6-month warranty for in-box accessories, you're assured of quality and durability.

One of the standout features of this device is its Super Retina XDR display, designed for both productivity and comfort. The 16.95-centimeter (6.68 inches) screen showcases vivid colors and sharp detail, all within a sleek and ergonomic design.

It is equipped with a 12 MP main camera and an ultra-wide camera. The Portrait mode with Focus and Depth Control adds a touch of artistry to your photos.

The iPhone 14 Plus features MagSafe wireless charging, offering up to 15 W, and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5 W. It's armed with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can be rapidly charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 20 W adapter (available separately). It comes with up to 26 hours of video playback time, 20 hours of streaming, and a whopping 100 hours of audio playback time.

Head to Flipkart today and grab your iPhone 14 Plus before this incredible offer runs out!

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!