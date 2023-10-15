Icon

Amazing iPhone 14 Plus discount now available on Flipkart; check price and other offers

iPhone 14 Plus is now available at a discounted price of Rs.65999 on Flipkart. Check out the price cut amount.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 15 2023, 09:07 IST
Icon
iPhone 14 Plus
Flipkart has slashed the price of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus during the festive season. ( HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
Flipkart has slashed the price of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus during the festive season. ( HT Tech)

In a world that's constantly evolving with technology, staying ahead in the smartphone game is a must. If you ever wanted to opt for an iPhone, this is the right time to buy it. Flipkart is offering a great discount on iPhone 14 Plus. Along with the initial discount, there are other offers available too. Read on to know more about the iPhone 14 Plus price cut :

iPhone 14 Plus price cut

Flipkart has slashed the price of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus during the festive season. This premium smartphone is now available at a discounted price of Rs.65999.It is originally priced at Rs.79,900 but you can save 17 percent on this iPhone during the Flipkart sale. But the benefits don't end there. Flipkart is offering bank and exchange offers too. Isn't it a great deal?

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other offers

Along with the initial discount, Flipkart is also offering bank and exchange offers. If you're an ICICI Bank Credit Card holder, you can enjoy an extra 10 percent off, up to Rs1,000, on orders of Rs.5,000 and above, making this deal even sweeter. If you want to reduce the price further, you can avail the exchange offer. Flipkart is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 41150. In order to check the availability of exchange offers, you can simply enter the PIN code of your area. Please keep in mind that if you want to save big on exchange offers, the condition of your old phone that you are trading in, should be extremely good.

iPhone 14 Plus Specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus boasts a 128 GB storage capacity and comes in a stunning Blue color that's sure to turn heads. With a 1-year warranty for the phone and 6-month warranty for in-box accessories, you're assured of quality and durability.

One of the standout features of this device is its Super Retina XDR display, designed for both productivity and comfort. The 16.95-centimeter (6.68 inches) screen showcases vivid colors and sharp detail, all within a sleek and ergonomic design.

It is equipped with a 12 MP main camera and an ultra-wide camera. The Portrait mode with Focus and Depth Control adds a touch of artistry to your photos.

The iPhone 14 Plus features MagSafe wireless charging, offering up to 15 W, and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5 W. It's armed with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can be rapidly charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 20 W adapter (available separately). It comes with up to 26 hours of video playback time, 20 hours of streaming, and a whopping 100 hours of audio playback time.

Head to Flipkart today and grab your iPhone 14 Plus before this incredible offer runs out!

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 09:07 IST
Home Mobile News Amazing iPhone 14 Plus discount now available on Flipkart; check price and other offers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Van Gogh Museum scraps Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Amazon Sale 2023
Amazon Sale 2023: Grab big discounts on Xbox Series X, PS5, other gaming consoles
GTA V
GTA 6 release date tipped by analyst! Know when it could launch
BGMI
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot-loaded drop locations revealed
GTA
GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon