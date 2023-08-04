Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Huge price cuts rolled out on Redmi Mi 10T, Redmi Note 10S, others

Amazon Sale Top Redmi Deals: The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is offering fantastic discounts on various products, including smartphones, tablets, smart wearables, and smart TVs. If you've been eyeing your favorite smartphone at a lower price, now is the perfect time to make the purchase. Amazon has a wide selection of popular smartphones with significant discounts. SBI credit card holders can also enjoy an extra 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on select products during the Amazon Freedom sale.

Here are some of the best Amazon sale offers on Redmi Phones for you today:

1. MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black

The MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black features a 6.67-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. The phone also has a triple-lens rear camera system with a 64 MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera. The MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The base variant of MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black is available at a discounted price of Rs. 21,990 during the Amazon sale, a huge 45 percent discount from the original price.

Also read: Amazon Freedom Festival sale: iPhone 14 price falls to lowest ever level

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B089MVCS5L-1

2. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The rear camera system consists of a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP telemicro sensor. The front-facing camera is 20MP. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is powered by a 4250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The phone is available in three colors: Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, and Snowflake White. The base variant of Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available during the Amazon Independence day sale at a discounted price of Rs. 23999, a huge 25 percent discount from the original price.

B09G38DT4B-2

Also read: Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

3. Redmi 9

The Redmi 9 is a budget phone from Xiaomi that offers a great combination of features for its price. It has a 6.53-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The phone also has a quad-camera system on the back with a 13MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera. One of the best features of the Redmi 9 is its battery life. The phone has a massive 5020mAh battery that can easily last for two days on a single charge. It also supports 18W fast charging. The base variant of Redmi 9 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,499 during the Amazon Freedom sale, a huge 14 percent discount from the original price.

B08697N43N-3

4. Redmi Note 10S

The Redmi Note 10S is a budget-friendly smartphone from Xiaomi that offers a number of impressive features. It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The phone also has a quad-camera system on the back with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera. The Redmi Note 10S is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. The base variant of Redmi Note 10S is available at a discounted price of Rs. 18,499, a decent 12 percent discount from the original price.

B09MKMSQ9M-4

Also read: Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

5. Mi 11X Pro 5G

The Mi 11X Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The rear camera system consists of a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. The front-facing camera is a 20MP sensor. The Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It is powered by a 4520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The base variant of Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 during the Amazon Freedom Day Sale, a massive 17 percent discount from the original price.