Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Samsung, OnePlus and other feature loaded smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live for Prime members and everyone can avail the benefits from the annual sale from August 6 noon. As smartphone manufacturers are betting big on the budget smartphones priced under Rs. 20000, there's a wide range of options available for the buyers. If you are planning to buy a smartphone under Rs. 20000 with good features while availing the benefits in the Amazon sale, we have curated a list to help you out.

List of Best Selling Products

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G features a 6.6 inch AMOLED display with1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra wide angle camera. For video calls and selfies, it has a 13MP camera at the front. It comes with a 6000mAhLithium-ionbattery and 25W charging support. It is powered by a Exynos 1380 chipset and runs Android 14-based OS out of the box. The chipset is paired with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity. The smartphone is available in Day Break Blue, Thunder Grey and Moonlight Blue colour options. The smartphone is available at a price of 19,999 at a flat 18% discount.

B0D8134JH8-1

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G features 6.67 inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits peak brightness. The smartphone boasts a 50 MP Sony LYT- 600 primary camera at the rear. It comes with a5500mAh battery with SUPER VOOC 80W fast charging. It runs on OxygenOS and comes with 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. It is available in Mega Blue, Super Silver and Ultra Orange colour variants. The users can get it at 5% discount price of 19,999 and further decrease price by using bank offers.

B0D5YCYS1G-2

Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G

Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G flauntsa6.67 Inches a AMOLED display with 2412 x 1080 pixels resolutions and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 50MP Flagship Sony IMX890 night vision main camera, 8MP wide camera and 16MP selfie camera. It comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W flashcharge. It runs on Android 14 and comes with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It is available in green and gold colours at a 30% discount price of 18,999.

B0CW61C6LK-3

OPPO A3 Pro 5G

OPPO A3 Pro 5G gets a 6.67-inch display and refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone features a 50MP main camera, a 2MP portrait camera and 8MP selfie camera. It comes with a 5100mAhbattery with 45W SuperVOOC charging. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It runs on Android 14 operating system out of the box. It is available at a 13% discounted price of 19,999.

B0D6R9XCXX-4

Redmi Note 13 5G

Redmi Note 13 5G has a 6.67 inch display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits of peak brightness. It features a 108MP 3X in sensor zoom AI triple camera comprising 8MP ultra wide sensor, 2MP macro camera and 16MP selfie camera. It comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs on Android 13 out of the box and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080. It is available in Arctic White, Chromatic Purple, Stealth Black and Prism Gold colour variants at a 19% discounted price of 16,999.