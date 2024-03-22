Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G launch date in India announced! Check rumoured features, price and more

The Tecno Pova 6 series has been in talks ever since the smartphone debuted at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. Now, new information has emerged that confirms that the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will be launched in India by the end of March. The Pova series has gained much popularity in the budget market and now the new generation will arrive with upgraded specifications. Know more about Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G launch date, specs, features, etc.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G launch date

Tecno has finally confirmed that the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will be launched on March 29, 2024. The launch will also be conducted in collaboration with the entertainment show Rusk Playground Season 3. Therefore, we will be experiencing the new mid-range smartphone by Tecno next week. The smartphone was teased to feature a 108MP primary camera and some other features. Know what the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G has in store for users.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G specs

According to Tecno, the Pova 6 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G Gaming Processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB memory. For photography, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G features a dual camera setup which consists of a 108MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone will support a 32MP selfie shooter. For lasting battery, the device is backed by a 6000mAh battery which supports 70W charging and 10W reverse charging support. The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G runs on HiOS based on Android 14. Lastly, the device will be available in two color options: Comet Green and Meteorite Grey.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G price

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G price has not been revealed yet. However, its predecessor was priced at Rs.14999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Therefore, the price is expected to be near the same Rs.15000 mark, but it is just speculation.

