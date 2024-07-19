 OnePlus 12 to get massive off during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Check price after bank offers, discount | Mobile News

OnePlus 12 to get massive off during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Check price after bank offers, discount

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024, the flagship OnePlus 12 will be available at a Rs.12000 discount including bank offers, check details.

OnePlus 12 to get massive off during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Check price after bank offers, discount
Get the OnePlus 12 at Rs.12000 discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is just a few hours away as it will commence on July 20. It will be one of the biggest sales of the year with several electronic products across all categories and brands available at massive discounts. If you are planning to buy a new premium smartphone this year, then the Amazon sale could be the right opportunity. OnePlus 12 is one such premium product which will be available at a reasonable price. Know more about the discounts and offers available during the sale. 

OnePlus 12 discount

The OnePlus 12 is originally priced at Rs.64999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. If you buy the smartphone before the Amazon sale then you can get it at Rs.59999. However, during the Prime Day sale 2024, the OnePlus 12 will be available at just Rs.52999 including discounts and bank offers based on the revealed price. Amazon is yet to reveal the discount price and bank offers. But, during the sale, you can get Rs.12000 on this feature-filled flagship smartphone by OnePlus. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Why should you buy the OnePlus 12?

The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch 2K ProXDR display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 4500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset fabricated with a 4nm process. The smartphone is equipped with a Trinity Engine and a Dual Cryo vapour chamber for optimal performance. It offers 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

The OnePlus 12 features a Hasselblad triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor, a 64MP 3X telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. It also comes with a 32MP front-facing camera. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 5400mAh graphite battery that comes with  100W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging support.

Therefore, the smartphone comes with all the premium features which could make it a worthy smartphone upgrade at a very reasonable price.

