Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers

Amazon Prime Day sale is just a couple of days away and the e-commerce website is revealing the discount and offers for several electronic products. If you are someone who has been waiting for a sale to upgrade your smartphone then now is the time to find the best device available in the market. To help you with your purchase, we have listed 5 budget smartphones from top brands such as Iqoo, Poco, realme, and others to help you pick the right one. Check out the list of budget smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024.

List of Best Selling Products

Also read: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Poco X6, and more: Check out top Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones

Top budget smartphones

Iqoo Z9x 5G: This budget smartphone is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Iqoo Z9x 5G features a 6.72-inch display with up to 120Hz and 1000 nits of peak brightness. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery for lasting performance. The good news is that you can get this feature-filled smartphone at a discounted price of Rs.11999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

B07WHQHNZC-1

Also read: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets huge off, to be available at Rs.74,999

Poco M6 Pro: Poco offers some of the best budget smartphones with unique features and offerings. The Poco M6 Pro is one such smartphone which is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor. The smartphone offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Lastly, you can get the Poco M6 Pro at a hefty discount on Amazon from July 20. The smartphone will be available at Rs.9499 after a discount.

B0CDRVG19T-2

Tecno POP 8: The next budget smartphone on the list is the Tecno POP 8 which comes with an octa-core T606 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone features a 12MP dual rear camera and an 8MP dual flashlight front camera. Now, during the Amazon sale, you can get the Tecno POP 8 at just Rs.6209 including discounts and other offers.

B0CQ7RQ5RK-3

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top deals on mid-range smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus and others

Redmi 13C 5G: This budget smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC which enables the device to give a powerful performance for day-to-day usage. The Redmi 13C 5G also comes with a 50MP AI dual camera and 90Hz display, making it a perfect combination of features. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get the Redmi 13C 5G at Rs.9499 including discounts.

B0CNX6WVG5-4

Realme NARZO N65 5G: The last smartphone on the list is the Realme NARZO N65 which comes with MediaTek D6300 5G chipset. It offers several features like a 50MP AI dual camera, 120Hz display, ultra-thin design, and much more. This smartphone will be available at a discounted price during the upcoming Amazon sale.

B0D3GYZ82S-5

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!