iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Poco X6, and more: Check out top Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, Indian consumers can look forward to significant discounts on various flagship and mid-range smartphones. From the latest Apple iPhone 15 to the high-performing Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, several devices are available at reduced prices just before the sale officially begins. Here are some noteworthy options for prospective buyers.

Mid-Range Smartphone Deals

Realme Narzo 70 Pro

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro, powered by the Dimensity 7050 chipset, offers a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and runs on RealmeUI 5.0 based on Android 14. It features a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide shooter, making it a solid choice for photography enthusiasts on a budget. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and it includes an in-display fingerprint scanner along with IP54 water and dust resistance. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently priced at ₹19,998, with an additional ₹2,000 discount available through a coupon.

Poco X6

Launched earlier this year, thePoco X6 features a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. It runs on MIUI 14, now updated to HyperOS. The phone's camera setup includes a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. With a 5,100mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging, the Poco X6 is available for ₹18,499, with potential additional savings through bank offers.

Honor X9B

The Honor X9B, equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, offers a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and runs on Magic OS 7.2 based on Android 13. It features a 108MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. Despite the absence of a charger in the box, the phone's 5,800mAh battery supports 35W charging. Initially launched at ₹25,999, the phone is now priced at ₹19,998 with a ₹2,000 coupon.

Flagship Smartphone Deals

Apple iPhone 15

The iPhone 15, released last September, includes the A16 Bionic chipset and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Running on iOS 17, it features a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter, with improved camera performance over its predecessor. The base variant, initially priced at ₹79,900, is now available for ₹70,999, with an additional ₹4,000 discount on SBI and ICICI Bank credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, launched in early 2023, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and features a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. It offers a quad-camera setup with a 200MP primary camera, various telephoto lenses, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. With a 5,000mAh battery supporting multiple charging options, the base variant is priced at ₹84,999, with potential discounts available through bank offers.

These pre-Prime Day deals offer a variety of options for consumers looking to purchase new smartphones, ranging from mid-range to flagship models. Whether prioritizing camera quality, battery life, or overall performance, buyers can find a suitable device at a reduced price.

