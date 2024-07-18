 iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Poco X6, and more: Check out top Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones | Mobile News

iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Poco X6, and more: Check out top Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Indian consumers can access substantial discounts on popular smartphones, including the Apple iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This guide highlights the best deals available on mid-range and flagship models, helping you make an informed purchase.

Amazon Prime Day offers attractive discounts on a range of flagship and mid-range smartphones, helping consumers get the best value for their money. (Unsplash)

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, Indian consumers can look forward to significant discounts on various flagship and mid-range smartphones. From the latest Apple iPhone 15 to the high-performing Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, several devices are available at reduced prices just before the sale officially begins. Here are some noteworthy options for prospective buyers.

Mid-Range Smartphone Deals

Realme Narzo 70 Pro

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro, powered by the Dimensity 7050 chipset, offers a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and runs on RealmeUI 5.0 based on Android 14. It features a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide shooter, making it a solid choice for photography enthusiasts on a budget. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and it includes an in-display fingerprint scanner along with IP54 water and dust resistance. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently priced at 19,998, with an additional 2,000 discount available through a coupon.

Poco X6

Launched earlier this year, thePoco X6 features a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. It runs on MIUI 14, now updated to HyperOS. The phone's camera setup includes a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. With a 5,100mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging, the Poco X6 is available for 18,499, with potential additional savings through bank offers.

Honor X9B

The Honor X9B, equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, offers a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and runs on Magic OS 7.2 based on Android 13. It features a 108MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. Despite the absence of a charger in the box, the phone's 5,800mAh battery supports 35W charging. Initially launched at 25,999, the phone is now priced at 19,998 with a 2,000 coupon.

Flagship Smartphone Deals

Apple iPhone 15

The iPhone 15, released last September, includes the A16 Bionic chipset and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Running on iOS 17, it features a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter, with improved camera performance over its predecessor. The base variant, initially priced at 79,900, is now available for 70,999, with an additional 4,000 discount on SBI and ICICI Bank credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, launched in early 2023, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and features a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. It offers a quad-camera setup with a 200MP primary camera, various telephoto lenses, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. With a 5,000mAh battery supporting multiple charging options, the base variant is priced at 84,999, with potential discounts available through bank offers.

These pre-Prime Day deals offer a variety of options for consumers looking to purchase new smartphones, ranging from mid-range to flagship models. Whether prioritizing camera quality, battery life, or overall performance, buyers can find a suitable device at a reduced price.

