Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top deals on mid-range smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus and others

Amazon India's Prime Day Sale, set for July 20th to 21st, 2024, offers a variety of deals on mid-range smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy M35, IQOO Z9 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G, and Realme GT 6T.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 17 2024, 08:04 IST
Shoppers can find the latest mid-range smartphones at competitive prices during Amazon India's Prime Day Sale from July 20th to 21st, 2024. (Oneplus)

Amazon India is set to host its highly anticipated Prime Day Sale from July 20th to 21st, 2024, featuring an array of deals on mid-range smartphones. This sale is a great opportunity for consumers looking to upgrade their devices with the latest technology at competitive prices.

Samsung Galaxy M35

The Samsung Galaxy M35, launching on July 17 (today), is a notable inclusion in the sale. This smartphone boasts a Vapour Cooling Chamber for improved heat dissipation and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen, which is claimed to offer four times better scratch resistance and can withstand drops up to two metres. The 120Hz FHD+ SAMOLED display is said to provide high visual clarity, complemented by a 6000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The device is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor and features a 50MP triple camera setup.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

IQOO Z9 Lite

The IQOO Z9 Lite, recognized for its high performance with a 414,564 AnTuTu score, will also be available in the sale.  The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery offering extensive usage time, including 9 hours of gaming and 32 hours of social media activity. Its camera setup includes a 50MP Sony AI main camera and a 2MP bokeh camera, with additional features such as a 90Hz refresh rate and IP64 dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G will also be part of the sale, featuring a long-lasting battery that charges fully in 52 minutes. It runs on OxygenOS 14.0 and supports reverse wired charging, allowing it to charge other devices.

Realme GT 6T

The Realme GT 6T, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, offers advanced AI features and a dual VC cooling system to prevent overheating during extended use.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 provides a wide range of mid-range smartphones, each with distinct features catering to various user needs. Shoppers can explore these options to find the smartphone that best fits their requirements and take advantage of the significant discounts available during the sale.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 07:33 IST
