Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000

Amazon Sale: The Amazon Prime Day Sale is just a few days away and several electronic devices are expected to get a huge price cut. From July 20 to July 21, buyers can take advantage of discounts and offers for smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, home appliances, and more devices across all brands and categories. However, if you are in dire need of a smartphone to keep track of your physical activities, then we have listed the top 5 budget smartphones under Rs.2000 to help you find your ideal one.

List of Best Selling Products

Noise Pulse 3: The smartwatch features a 2-inch HD display with a functional crown to access several functionalities. The Pulse 3 offers Noise Health Suite features which include step counting, calories burned, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. The smartphone also offers True Sync enabled BT calling enabling users to answer or decline calls right on the wrist. Now, you can get the Noise Pulse 3 from Amazon at a 79 percent discount.

Hammer Fit+: The Hammer smartwatch comes with a 2.85-inch display for easy navigation and visuals. The smartwatch comes with a metallic alloy body paired with a silicon strap which gives a premium look in a very budget-friendly range. The Hammer Fit+ offers features such as Blood Pressure Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Heart Rate, Stress, and much more. It also showcases Weather Updates and comes with a Split Screen and Theater Mode feature. The smartwatch is now available at a 79 percent discount.

Fastrack Limitless X2: The smartwatch features a 1.91-inch UltraVU HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Fastrack Limitless X2 is powered by an advanced chipset and SingleSync BT Calling technology for easy access to call controls. It offers features such as AI voice assistance, Health Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance, up to 5-day battery, and more. On Amazon, you can get Fastrack Limitless X2 at a 53 percent discount.

Fire-Boltt Quest: Lastly, you can get the Fire-Boltt Quest at a 92 percent discount on Amazon and it offers several unique features. The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch full-touch display and comes with features such as GPS navigation, Bluetooth calling, more than 100 sports modes, health tracking features, and more to keep users informed of their health and fitness.

