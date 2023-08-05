Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Grab unbeatable deals on wireless earphones under Rs. 2000

Amazon Sale Deals 2023: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 kicked off at midnight on Friday, unleashing a wave of incredible discounts and offers on a wide array of consumer electronics products. If you are on the lookout for a stellar pair of wireless earphones, the Amazon Freedom sale brings you irresistible deals on top brands like Boat and JBL. For those holding an SBI Bank credit card, there's an extra treat with a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases.

To help you navigate through the abundance of offers, we have curated a list of the best deals on wireless earphones available during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. Keep in mind that availability may vary, so don't miss out on these fantastic bargains.

Budget-Friendly Wireless Earphones:

Get ready to be blown away by these pocket-friendly wireless earphones that are currently available at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Don't wait any longer, and snag them now or they will be gone!

1. Noise Buds Connect

Packed with impressive features, the Noise Buds Connect truly wireless earbuds boast active noise cancellation, IPX5 water resistance, and an astounding battery life of up to 50 hours. They also come with touch controls, voice assistant support, and an Instacharge facility for added convenience.

Originally priced at Rs. 3,999, the Noise Buds Connect is now on sale for just Rs. 1,197, saving you a significant amount on this outstanding product.

2. Boat Airdopes 170

The Boat Airdopes 170 TWS Connect earbuds come with 13mm drivers, ASAP charging, and a battery life of up to 50 hours. With an IPX4 water resistance rating, you can confidently use them in light rain or while sweating it out.

Previously priced at Rs. 4,490, these earbuds are currently available for just Rs. 1,299 during the Amazon Freedom sale, presenting an impressive 71 percent discount.

3. Boult Z60 TWS Earbuds

The Boult Z60 TWS earbuds offer a stunning combination of features, including an astonishing playtime of up to 60 hours, quad mic ENC for crystal-clear calling, 50ms low latency gaming, IPX5 water resistance, and Bluetooth 5.3. Moreover, their sleek and stylish design comes in a variety of colors to suit your taste.

Originally priced at Rs. 2,999, the Boult Z60 TWS is now available for just Rs. 1,198 during the Amazon Independence day sale, offering a remarkable 60 percent price cut and making it one of the most affordable true wireless earbuds on the market.

4. Redmi Buds 4 Active

Equipped with active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, and IPX4 water resistance, the Redmi Buds 4 Active ticks all the right boxes for a great listening experience. Its support for Bluetooth 5.3 ensures smooth, lag-free audio transmission.

With a previous price tag of Rs. 2,999, you can now grab these wireless earbuds for just Rs. 1,199, marking an impressive 60 percent discount during the Amazon sale.

5. Oppo Enco Buds

The Oppo Enco Buds are the perfect option for those seeking affordable yet high-quality wireless earbuds. Featuring a comfortable ergonomic design, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 24 hours of battery life, they're well-suited for prolonged listening sessions. The Bluetooth 5.2 support ensures a stable and reliable wireless connection.

Originally priced at Rs. 3,999, the Oppo Enco Buds are now available for just Rs. 1,598 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale, representing a fantastic 60 percent off!

Don't miss out on these incredible deals on wireless earphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023. Hurry and grab your favorite pair before stocks run out.