Amazon upcoming sale 2023: iQOO 9 SE price plunges to new LOW

Amazon upcoming sale 2023: iQOO 9 SE deal will save you a huge amount in this early Amazon Prime Day deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 15:20 IST
iQOO 9 SE
Amazon upcoming sale 2023: iQOO 9 SE price has seen a huge in this early Amazon Prime Day sale, which is on July 15. (iQOO)

Shoppers who are waiting for the mega sale will be delighted to know that the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 is set to start on July 15. As soon as it begins, you will get to enjoy huge discounts on a tremendous number of products – smartphones, laptops, TVs to wearables, and more. However, notably, ahead of the Amazon upcoming sale 2023, you can access amazing deals with a whopping discount. This is possible as Amazon has already rolled out some early Prime Day deals.

Amongst many, the iQOO 9 SE has emerged as a suitable option for those who are planning to upgrade their smartphone without impacting their savings. If you are an avid gamer, then this deal will be a perfect fit for you. Wondering how much you need to pay to get the iQOO 9 SE? Check out this early Amazon Prime Day deal.

Early Amazon Prime Day deal: iQOO 9 SE price cut

Against the retail price of Rs. 39990, Amazon is currently offering iQOO 9 SE 5G at Rs. 31990. That means it provides a direct chance to save a flat 20 percent on this powerful mid-range smartphone. However, the deal gets even more exciting with bank offers and exchange deal options.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Bank offers: Right now, you can find an instant discount of a flat Rs. 2200 on ICICI and SBI bank credit cards with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000.

B07WHQRCZD-1

Exchange deal: To make the deal even more surreal, you have a chance to save up to Rs. 26050 discount while exchanging your old smartphone. However, you should note that this will be the maximum discount to grab in an ideal situation. The real discount on the exchange deal may vary depending on your old smartphone model, brand, and condition.

iQOO 9 SE: Why should you buy it

iQOO 9 SE is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it supports a 66W fast-wired charging solution for a 4500mAh battery.

For photography, it gets a 48MP led triple rear camera system with OIS coupled with a 13MP wide-angle camera that supports 120-degree ultra-wide shots and a macro camera with a minimum focal length of 2.5 cm. The phone runs on Vivo's FunTouch OS.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 15:20 IST
