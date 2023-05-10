Android 14 features that will impress you

Android 14
Many expected Android 14 to be unveiled at Google I/O. However that wasn't the case. Between an hour-long AI presentation and highlighting the features of Google Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, Android 14 took a backseat. We do not know whether Google will announce it during the developer part of I/O, but we do know that Android 14 beta 1 is already out and some of its features are exciting. Take a look.

Android 14 features 

Accessibility features: The Android 14 is heavily focusing on accessibility features to enable users to better use their devices. Earlier in Android 13, Google added a reading mode for the visually impaired, native braille display support, and audio descriptions. Now with Android 14, users get the option for larger font sizes. In the new OS, the font sizes can be increased to 20 percent as opposed to 130 percent which was possible in Pixel phones with Android 13.

Notification changes: Android 14 has added a new feature of notification flashes where when you get a new notification you can get visual cues through the camera flash and display which lights up. You can even choose the color of the display flash.

New Language improvements: The new Android 14 will get an improved Grammatical Inflection API which will offer better support for gendered languages such as French and German. Third-party app developers can also customize the app language list per region and even run A/B testing.

Regional preferences: If a USA-based user lives in Europe, they can now opt for European-style measurements, and other system apps. 

 

 

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets